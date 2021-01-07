About this Course

Course 5 of 6 in the
Meta Social Media Marketing
Beginner Level

Learners don't need marketing experience, but they have basic internet navigation skills and are eager to participate and connect in social media.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand different techniques used to optimize marketing campaigns, such as attribution and marketing mix models

  • Implement an A/B test to optimize your campaign

  • Analyze dashboards and evaluate the ROI from your social media marketing efforts

  • Present and communicate the results of your campaign to a team

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing Optimization
  • Digital Marketing
  • Digital Analytics
  • Marketing Strategy
  • Communication
Course 5 of 6 in the
Meta Social Media Marketing
Beginner Level

Learners don't need marketing experience, but they have basic internet navigation skills and are eager to participate and connect in social media.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Evaluate Your Marketing Results Against Goals

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 80 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Measure Your Advertising Effectiveness

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Optimize Your Ad Campaigns

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Communicate Your Marketing Results

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MEASURE AND OPTIMIZE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING CAMPAIGNS

About the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate

Meta Social Media Marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

