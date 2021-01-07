This course provides you with the skills to optimize your social media marketing efforts. Learn to evaluate and interpret the results of your advertising campaigns. Learn how to assess advertising effectiveness through lift studies and optimize your campaigns with split testing. Understand how advertising effectiveness is measured across platforms and devices, learn how to evaluate the ROI of your marketing, and master how to communicate your social media marketing results to others in the company.
This course is part of the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate
Learners don't need marketing experience, but they have basic internet navigation skills and are eager to participate and connect in social media.
Understand different techniques used to optimize marketing campaigns, such as attribution and marketing mix models
Implement an A/B test to optimize your campaign
Analyze dashboards and evaluate the ROI from your social media marketing efforts
Present and communicate the results of your campaign to a team
- Marketing Optimization
- Digital Marketing
- Digital Analytics
- Marketing Strategy
- Communication
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Evaluate Your Marketing Results Against Goals
This week you’ll learn all about how to align metrics with your marketing goals and data analysis techniques. You’ll gain an understanding of common terms, such as return on investment and lifetime value, and learn how to calculate them.
Measure Your Advertising Effectiveness
In the second week, you’ll learn how to evaluate the success of your advertising campaigns. You’ll learn to evaluate campaign results reports and you’ll learn how lift studies can help you determine the impact of your campaign.
Optimize Your Ad Campaigns
In the third week, you’ll learn to optimize advertising using A/B testing and you’ll learn how attribution can help you to evaluate and optimize your advertising strategy across different platforms.
Communicate Your Marketing Results
This week, you’ll learn how to tell the full story of your campaign and communicate its results to a larger audience in an effective presentation. You’ll learn how to tell a clear story with data and focus on the insights that will help determine the next steps in your marketing efforts.
This was a very interesting course. As a teacher I have taken lots of courses on data and research. I think this one was my favorite though.
The instructor gave clear instructions. I am not good at math but I was able to understand the concepts presented in this class. Very good!
This course helped me appreciate Marketing more. The course was brief but very substantial. Very worth it for professionals who want to experts in Marketing.
A very complete course with the new trends and news of digital marketing. We provide ourselves with tools and advice that make our work an experience of creativity and personal growth. Thanks a lot!
About the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate
Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Meta marketers, includes an industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing.
