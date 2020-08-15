About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify social media advertising types that are likely to succeed

  • Understand the different types of social media ads

  • Implement effective social media targeting parameters to match desired audiences

  • Execute social media advertising campaigns

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,555 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Case Study

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Facebook

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Instagram

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Twitter

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 76 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

