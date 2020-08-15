Social media platforms are driven by digital advertising. As a result, social media advertising is affordable and can be purchased at almost any budget. Targeting options in social media advertising are also sophisticated. It is possible to tailor ads around a user’s behaviors (e.g., likes, posts and clicks). This course unpacks small business use cases of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter advertising. From basic campaigns, to advanced techniques including lookalike modeling and audience retargeting, this course shows how to effectively advertise on three major social media platforms.
Identify social media advertising types that are likely to succeed
Understand the different types of social media ads
Implement effective social media targeting parameters to match desired audiences
Execute social media advertising campaigns
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Case Study
Through an hour long case-study, Rob Drews of Placewise will walk through how a small business, City Center Shopping mall, successfully leveraged Facebook and Instagram to satisfy an array of business objectives.
Facebook is the largest and farthest reaching social media platform. Facebook offers robust location and interest based social media targeting. Facebook collects a lot of data about consumers, for the primary aim of serving more relevant advertising. A wide variety of ad types on Facebook exist, each suited to specific objectives. Basic campaign and ad creation in the Twitter ads platform is covered. This module also touches on budgeting, limitations and current trends in Facebook advertising.
Instagram advertising provides the option to capture audiences and engage them with compelling photos and short videos. Instagram is home to many influencers, and as a result consumers of Instagram use it to digest high quality content based on interests. In recent years, many startups and small businesses have had luck directly selling products on Instagram. This module goes from campaign advice to pro-tips and shows how basic Instagram campaigns are set up in the Facebook Ads manager.
Twitter is a social media of niche interests and breaking news. Celebrities, journalists and industry experts alike all use platform. Twitter can be useful to target niche audiences. This module walks through campaign types and creative best practices for Twitter’s Ad platform. Basic campaign creation in the Twitter ads platform is also covered.
This course is full of useful lessons that will equip learners who are needing this. Thanks for the opportunity. Thanks to Professor Chris J. Vargo's dedication and passion.
Excellent course! I could say that this course has been one of my favorite from Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization so far. Great video and reading lectures.
It is my favourite course so far! Just amazing content with tutorials, examples, extra readings. Just perfect! This course was literally what I needed. Thank you for creating such an amazing program!
Excellent course . I am looking forward to some more new and advanced courses.\n\nThanks
This specialization takes a critical look at digital advertising tactics for small business. Students will learn how to generate and launch ad campaigns on small budgets with limited-to-no design skills. These courses include: 1) search (Google Ads), 2) social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and 3) native advertising (Taboola). Students who complete our search course will also gain a résumé credential through the official Google Ads Search Certification and a certification through programmatic advertising leader, The Trade Desk.
