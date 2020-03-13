Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Media Advertising by University of Colorado Boulder

4.6
stars
276 ratings
81 reviews

About the Course

Social media platforms are driven by digital advertising. As a result, social media advertising is affordable and can be purchased at almost any budget. Targeting options in social media advertising are also sophisticated. It is possible to tailor ads around a user’s behaviors (e.g., likes, posts and clicks). This course unpacks small business use cases of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter advertising. From basic campaigns, to advanced techniques including lookalike modeling and audience retargeting, this course shows how to effectively advertise on three major social media platforms....

Top reviews

LM

Sep 10, 2020

It is my favourite course so far! Just amazing content with tutorials, examples, extra readings. Just perfect! This course was literally what I needed. Thank you for creating such an amazing program!

VA

Sep 28, 2020

loved how informative and helpful this course was in giving an insider on social media advertising and the platforms out there that can be used and how to use them to your full advantage.

By Maximiliano A S K

Mar 12, 2020

The week 1 gave me a bad impression about the course.

Week 1: bad

Week 2: The best

Week 3: Good

Week 4: not useful ( twitter is meh for digital advertising)

week 5: a good summary about some things.

Also there some audio issues when explain how to configure ads in in the differents platforms.

By Amir M M L

Feb 29, 2020

Great Content

By jenny c

Apr 16, 2020

This has been a thoroughly enjoyable course to fill time whilst I am off work during COVID-19. The content is taught in a variety of ways including video, reading, discussion and quiz formats. Chris Vargo is incredibly clear and the content is easy to digest. I would highly recommend this course.

By ADARSH J G

May 14, 2020

Absolutely loved this fun and interesting course. I have a small issue with the rubrics as it isn't marked correctly.

By Giulio M

Apr 29, 2020

Great content and also up to date! Very interesting!

By Yashraj P

Apr 29, 2020

Great course very informative

By Michel K R D

May 26, 2020

This lection should be up to date and any time! Social Media is changing every month.

By Neha M

May 3, 2020

The course is quite good and in depth

By F M

Feb 18, 2020

EXCELLENT OVERVIEW

By Shravya K

Jun 1, 2020

The Professor Chris J Vargo is clearly very passionate about the subject and teaches with enthusiasm! The topics are relevant and very practical for digitial advertising. Case studies are also very useful and the quizzes are easy enough. Loved doing the peer-graded assignment!

By Muhammad H A

Jun 26, 2020

It was an amazing learning experience. I would recommend this courses to everyone who has a passion for social media marketing and wants to understand that universe thoroughly.

By ISHAN S

Jul 30, 2020

Really learned a lot from this course. The concept of lookalike audiences and twitter campaigns was new to me and I'm feeling pretty confident in it now.

By ishwar p

Jun 5, 2020

it was a good experience

By MACHERLA N

May 28, 2020

Good experience

By Nikitha S S

May 31, 2020

Course is really good. Please provide internship opportunity after the completion so that we can get hands on experience on the same.

By Md S H

Jun 7, 2020

The educator is not able to teach clearly and also not from the basic.

By Syed I A

Jul 12, 2020

This course is designed fantastically, the lectures, the material, the assignments ALL are very well relevant and useful for everyone. I enjoyed learning this course and recommend others to take it.. A big thanks to the team who designed this course. Thanks

By Md. M R S

Sep 1, 2020

Nicely designed course. I really enjoyed. Prof. Chirs J. Vargo is an awesome instructor with having excellent teaching skill.

As Social Media Marketer, I highly recommend this course for those who are interested in Social Media Advertising.

By Zubair G

Sep 10, 2020

Absolutely A very Amazing course that is having everything explained very clearly,

My Recommendations, if you are a Digital marketer or Social media manager please must join this course and increase your skills.

Many thanks

Zubair Ghafoor

By Lamiya M

Sep 11, 2020

It is my favourite course so far! Just amazing content with tutorials, examples, extra readings. Just perfect! This course was literally what I needed. Thank you for creating such an amazing program!

By Katherine O

Aug 16, 2020

Excellent course! I could say that this course has been one of my favorite from

Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization so far. Great video and reading lectures.

By Sumana M

Jun 19, 2020

A Great Course! Must for those who wants to explore the various methods of advertising their brands, products via the various mediums available online.

By Lucas M D

Sep 13, 2020

Really interesting and complete course about everything you need to know to advert on the most popular social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

By CARLOS M

Aug 11, 2020

Great content. Lectures provide a good overview of Social Media Advertising with clear examples that illustrate the concepts.

By Aditya G

Jul 22, 2020

It was great Learning thru Univ. Of Colorado on Social Media Advertising....👌👌

I would recommend others to go for it...!!

