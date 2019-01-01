Profile

Dr. Chris J. Vargo is an assistant professor specializing in data analytics and digital advertising. Chris employs the use of computer science methods to investigate social media data using theories from communication, psychology and political science. Research methods of specialization include: data mining, machine learning, computer-assisted content analysis, data scraping, APIs, investigative statistics, prescriptive and predictive analytics, data forecasting, network analysis, Python, information retrieval and computer automation. In the classroom, Chris currently teaches advertising analytics at two levels: to undergraduates (APRD4300) and in the Leeds School of Business Master's in Business Analytics marketing specialization (APRD 6342 & APRD 6343). He also directs the CMCI/Leeds Marketing and Business Analytics partnership for CMCI. His goal is to improve the quantitative analytical skills of CU graduates and to equip them with skill sets that are in industry demand. Notable journals Chris has published in include Journal of Communication, the Journal of Interactive Advertising, New Media & Society, Journalism & Mass Communication Quarterly, Mass Communication & Society and Social Science Computer Review. Chris has two research specializations: agenda-setting theory in new media landscapes and eWOM on social media. He currently serves as the Editor of The Agenda Setting Journal. Chris has three degrees in Advertising & Public Relations: a PhD from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, an MA from The University of Alabama and a BA from The Pennsylvania State University. His background includes real-world public relations and digital marketing experience at Sony BMG Music, Porter Novelli and Fox/DreamWorks. In addition, Chris worked in the IT field for several years.

Courses

Social Media Advertising

Supervised Text Classification for Marketing Analytics

Search Advertising

Native Advertising

Introduction to the Digital Advertising Landscape

Network Analysis for Marketing Analytics

Unsupervised Text Classification for Marketing Analytics

