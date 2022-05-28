About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Text Marketing Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic Python proficiency, including Python's built-in functions, logic, and data structures, is recommended.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the concept of topic modeling and related terminology (e.g., unsupervised machine learning)

  • Apply topic modeling to marketing data via a peer-graded project

  • Apply topic modeling to a variety of popular marketing use cases via homework assignments

  • Evaluate, tune and improve the performance the topic model you create for your project

Skills you will gain

  • Topic Model
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Unsupervised Text Classification
  • Data Structure
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

What is topic modeling?

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Assumptions of a Topic Model, Bag of Words, and Natural Language Processing

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Prepping Amazon Review Data

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Pre-Processing Text and Training a Topic Model

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Text Marketing Analytics Specialization

Text Marketing Analytics

