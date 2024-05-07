This course will provide different techniques on the verification of autonomous systems against stability, regular, or omega-regular properties. Such techniques include Lyapunov theories, reachability analysis, barrier certificates, and model checking. Finally, it will introduce several techniques on designing controllers enforcing properties of interest over the original autonomous systems.
Verification and Synthesis of Autonomous Systems
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Analyze stability properties of linear systems
Compute over-approximations of reachable sets for some classes of systems
Perform model checking for finite systems
Synthesize controllers for safety and reachability specifications for finite systems using fixed-point algorithms
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
6 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to the beginning of our exploration into formal verification and synthesis within the model-based design framework. In this introductory module, we will guide you through the key processes of specification, design, verification, and refinement of systems. We will delve into the vital role of formal methods in guaranteeing the correctness of systems. Through captivating examples, we will demonstrate the importance of formal verification, especially in safety-critical and life-critical applications. This module lays the foundation for the more advanced topics we will address throughout the course.
What's included
3 videos7 readings
In this module, we focus on the verification of finite systems, particularly emphasizing regular safety properties and ω-regular properties (including those expressed as linear temporal logic formulae). We will explore a variety of verification techniques and delve into the theoretical underpinnings essential for understanding how finite systems are verified. Through detailed examples and clear, comprehensive explanations, we aim to provide a deep understanding of how these properties are verified in the context of finite systems.
What's included
13 videos1 reading2 assignments
In this module, we explore the synthesis of controllers for finite systems, focusing on enforcing certain linear temporal logic (LTL) formulas, including safety, reachability, persistence, and recurrence. We aim to understand how controllers can be designed to render specific LTL formulas for closed-loop systems. The module provides essential theoretical frameworks and practical algorithms necessary for synthesizing such controllers, with an emphasis on the roles of fixed-point operators and algorithms in the computation processes. Additionally, we will discuss various synthesis techniques that depend on the properties of the system and the involved LTL formulas.
What's included
12 videos1 reading2 assignments
In this module, we will explore the concepts of abstraction and refinement within the context of control systems. We will delve into feedback refinement relations to understand how controllers can be modified or replaced to meet new specifications without altering the overall system behavior. The module also covers the computation of abstractions, demonstrating how we derive abstract models from complex systems to facilitate analysis and design. Additionally, we will discuss practical methods for abstracting different types of control systems, equipping us with the skills to apply theoretical concepts in real-world scenarios.
What's included
9 videos2 readings2 assignments
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.