This specialization provides a comprehensive overview of designing and analyzing autonomous systems. It begins with an examination of fundamental components like sensors, actuators, and communication networks, then delves into formal modeling frameworks such as state-space representations, timed automata, and hybrid automata. Then formal modeling of system requirements, including stability, reachability, and specifications framed by linear temporal logic formulas is discussed. Verification techniques such as Lyapunov theories and model checking are explored, followed by a segment on synthesizing controllers to enforce specified properties, employing techniques like finite abstraction construction and controller refinement.
Courses in this specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder's MS in Computer Science degrees offered on the Coursera platform.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the specialization, learners will complete assignments to model and analyze autonomous systems and their behaviors. In the third course of the specialization, Verification and Synthesis of Autonomous Systems, learners will have an optional, exploratory lab.