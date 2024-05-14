University of Colorado Boulder
Foundations of Autonomous Systems Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Foundations of Autonomous Systems Specialization

Design Autonomous Systems with Guarantee. Gain the skills to model, specify, verify, and synthesize autonomous systems with guaranteed safety

Taught in English

Majid Zamani

Instructor: Majid Zamani

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Model basic autonomous systems including linear control systems, sequential circuits, and simple timed automata in a unified manner

  • Synthesize controllers to meet safety, reachability, persistence, and recurrence specifications for finite systems using fixed-point algorithms

  • Conduct model checking for finite systems

  • Describe regular or omega-regular expressions, linear temporal logic formulas, and their corresponding automata representations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of Colorado Boulder
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Modeling of Autonomous Systems

Course 18 hours

What you'll learn

  • Model basic autonomous systems including linear control systems, sequential circuits, and simple timed automata in a unified fashion

  • Describe solutions and behaviors of systems

  • Define and illustrate interconnections between system

Skills you'll gain

Category: Systems Composition
Category: Modeling Autonomous Systems
Category: Systems' Behaviors

Requirement Specifications for Autonomous Systems

Course 210 hours

What you'll learn

  • Utilize formal methods to specify and verify requirements for autonomous systems.

  • Model system behaviors and verify stability using various analytical methods.

  • Apply reachable set computation and robustness analysis in system design.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Regular and Omega-Regular Specifications
Category: Reachability Requirements
Category: Safety Requirements
Category: Linear Temporal Logic Specifications
Category: Stability Requirements

Verification and Synthesis of Autonomous Systems

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze stability properties of linear systems

  • Compute over-approximations of reachable sets for some classes of systems

  • Perform model checking for finite systems

  • Synthesize controllers for safety and reachability specifications for finite systems using fixed-point algorithms

Skills you'll gain

Category: Model Checking
Category: Synthesis of Finite Abstractions
Category: Systems Relations
Category: Synthesis via Fixed-Points

Instructor

Majid Zamani
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses367 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions