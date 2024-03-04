Majid Zamani is an associate professor in the Computer Science Department at University of Colorado Boulder. Between May 2014 and January 2019, he was an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at Technical University of Munich where he led the Hybrid Control Systems Group. He received a Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering and an MA degree in Mathematics both from University of California, Los Angeles in 2012, an M.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from Sharif University of Technology in 2007, and a B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from Isfahan University of Technology in 2005. He received the George S. Axelby Outstanding Paper Award from the IEEE Control Systems Society in 2023, the NSF Career award in 2022 and ERC starting grant and ERC Proof of Concept grant from the European Research Council in 2018 and 2023, respectively. His research interests include verification and control of cyber-physical systems, secure-by-construction synthesis, and compositional analysis and synthesis of interconnected systems. His research interests include verification and control of cyber-physical systems, hybrid systems, embedded control software synthesis, networked control systems, and incremental properties of nonlinear control systems.