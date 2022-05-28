About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Text Marketing Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic proficiency in Python including basic Python logic and data structures, Python’s built-in functions, and Python package pandas

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe text classification and related terminology (e.g., supervised machine learning)

  • Apply text classification to marketing data through a peer-graded project

  • Apply text classification to a variety of popular marketing use cases via structured homeworks

  • Train, evaluate and improve the performance of the text classification models you create for your final project

Skills you will gain

  • Assess Marketing Problems
  • Supervised Learning Process
  • Supervised Learning
  • Classification Models
  • Supervised Learning Outcomes
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

The Supervised Machine Learning Workflow

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Neural Networks and Deep Learning

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Getting Started with Google Colab and Deep Learning

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Linear Models and Classification Metrics

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Text Marketing Analytics Specialization

Text Marketing Analytics

