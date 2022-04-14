- Data Analysis
Launch your career in Data Science. Master strategies in text marketing analytics
What you will learn
Understand the concepts of topic modeling, text classification, and network analysis
Learn to use topic modeling on large unstructured text datasets
Learn to use network analysis to create network graphs, produce network statistics, and extract qualitative insights
Describe text classification and related terminology (e.g., supervised machine learning)
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners explore conceptual overviews of text classification, text topic modeling, and semantic network analysis and dive into real-world datasets through instructor-led tutorials. Learners also conduct a major project for each of the three key methods.
Basic Python proficiency, including Python's built-in functions, logic, and data structures, is recommended.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Supervised Text Classification for Marketing Analytics
Marketing data often requires categorization or labeling. In today’s age, marketing data can also be very big, or larger than what humans can reasonably tackle. In this course, students learn how to use supervised deep learning to train algorithms to tackle text classification tasks. Students walk through a conceptual overview of supervised machine learning and dive into real-world datasets through instructor-led tutorials in Python. The course concludes with a major project.
Unsupervised Text Classification for Marketing Analytics
Marketing data is often so big that humans cannot read or analyze a representative sample of it to understand what insights might lie within. In this course, learners use unsupervised deep learning to train algorithms to extract topics and insights from text data. Learners walk through a conceptual overview of unsupervised machine learning and dive into real-world datasets through instructor-led tutorials in Python. The course concludes with a major project.
Network Analysis for Marketing Analytics
Network analysis is a long-standing methodology used to understand the relationships between words and actors in the broader networks in which they exist. This course covers network analysis as it pertains to marketing data, specifically text datasets and social networks. Learners walk through a conceptual overview of network analysis and dive into real-world datasets through instructor-led tutorials in Python. The course concludes with a major project.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
