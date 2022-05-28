About this Course

2,463 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Text Marketing Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic Python proficiency, including Python's built-in functions, logic, and data structures, is recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the concept of network analysis and related terminology

  • Apply network analysis to marketing data via a peer-graded project

  • Visualize a network based on centrality and other statistics via homework

  • Extract marketing insights from a network via a peer-graded project

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Network Analysis
  • Text Datasets
  • Marketing Analytics
  • Social Network
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Text Marketing Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic Python proficiency, including Python's built-in functions, logic, and data structures, is recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Network Analysis Introduction and Terminology

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Network Analysis Data Structures and Calculations

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Preparing and Visualizing Social Networks

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Preparing and Visualizing Semantic Networks

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Text Marketing Analytics Specialization

Text Marketing Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder