Network analysis is a long-standing methodology used to understand the relationships between words and actors in the broader networks in which they exist. This course covers network analysis as it pertains to marketing data, specifically text datasets and social networks. Learners walk through a conceptual overview of network analysis and dive into real-world datasets through instructor-led tutorials in Python. The course concludes with a major project.
This course is part of the Text Marketing Analytics Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Basic Python proficiency, including Python's built-in functions, logic, and data structures, is recommended.
What you will learn
Describe the concept of network analysis and related terminology
Apply network analysis to marketing data via a peer-graded project
Visualize a network based on centrality and other statistics via homework
Extract marketing insights from a network via a peer-graded project
Skills you will gain
- Python Programming
- Network Analysis
- Text Datasets
- Marketing Analytics
- Social Network
Basic Python proficiency, including Python's built-in functions, logic, and data structures, is recommended.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Network Analysis Introduction and Terminology
In this module, we will learn the key concepts in network analysis and the key terminology, including semantic and social networks. We will also survey common network analyses in marketing.
Network Analysis Data Structures and Calculations
In this module, we will learn how networks are prepared and the common data formats that represent networks. We will learn the differences between different network calculations and how networks are presented visually.
Preparing and Visualizing Social Networks
In this module, we will learn how to parse tweet JSON, extract mentions and text, load connections into edge lists, and visualize the network in Google Colab.
Preparing and Visualizing Semantic Networks
In this module, we will learn how to parse tweet JSON, process text into features, load connections into edge lists, and visualize the network in Google Colab.
About the Text Marketing Analytics Specialization
Marketing data are complex and have dimensions that make analysis difficult. Large unstructured datasets are often too big to extract qualitative insights. Marketing datasets also often involve relational and connected and involve networks. This specialization tackles advanced advertising and marketing analytics through three advanced methods aimed at solving these problems: text classification, text topic modeling, and semantic network analysis. Each key area involves a deep dive into the leading computer science methods aimed at solving these methods using Python. This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.