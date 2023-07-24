University of Colorado Boulder
Introduction to Digital Advertising
Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Chris J. Vargo
Harsha Gangadharbatla

What you'll learn

  • Identify key digital advertising types in digital advertising

  • Understand key terms and metrics in digital advertising

  • Comprehend the advertising lumascape, including: advertising agencies, DSPs, DMPs, and SSPs. 

  • Be critical of pros and cons of various digital platforms, and how to be critical of claims made by demand side platforms

There are 5 modules in this course

Just a couple of things to know before you get started.

In this series of lectures, students will explore the evolution of digital advertising, its impact on the marketing industry, and the various payment models used in ad campaigns. The lectures will delve into the role of data and analytics in optimizing ad performance, targeting specific audiences, and maximizing return on investment. Students will also learn about the challenges and limitations of different advertising models, such as cost per impression (CPM), cost per click (CPC), and cost per action (CPA). Additionally, the lectures will demonstrate how to analyze advertising data using Excel and discuss the importance of creative elements in native advertising.

This lecture series provides an in-depth understanding of programmatic advertising, its history, and its impact on the advertising industry. Students will explore the roles of key players in the ad tech ecosystem, such as DSPs, SSPs, ad exchanges, and ad networks, as well as the importance of bidding, pacing, and various ad types. The lectures also delve into the ethical implications of data usage, data privacy laws, and the future of ad targeting. Additionally, students will gain insights into optimizing their advertising campaigns and explore potential job opportunities within the ad tech industry.

This series of lectures provides an in-depth understanding of digital advertising, its importance, and how it works. It covers the basics of advertising, the various formats of digital advertising, and the trends in ad spending. The lectures also discuss the unique aspects of digital advertising, such as its trackability, interactivity, personalization, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the lectures delve into the advertising funnel, the FCB Grid, and various advertising metrics, including impressions, gross rating points, cost per thousand (CPM), click-through rates (CTR), cost per action (CPA), and return on ad spending (ROAS).

This reading series provides an overview of mobile advertising, discussing its history, advantages, and disadvantages. It highlights the various formats of mobile ads, such as SMS, banner ads, and videos, and explains how they can be targeted based on user data. The lectures also emphasize the importance of location-based advertising and the integration of new technologies like AR and VR. However, concerns about privacy and data misuse are also addressed. To make the most of mobile advertising, businesses should establish clear campaign goals, target audiences, and utilize analytics to track performance.

Instructors

Chris J. Vargo
University of Colorado Boulder
7 Courses64,310 learners
Harsha Gangadharbatla
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses40,144 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

