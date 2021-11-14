Although traditional marketing strategies are still used, companies continue to shift their focus to digital approaches such as search engines, social media. These technologies take into account the journey of the customer and how they make their purchase decisions. It is important for marketers to have an understanding of digital marketing strategies and familiarize themselves with the key technologies underlying them. This course will offer students a panoramic view of digital marketing and provide insights into key strategies using Internet-based platforms. In addition, it will focus on content that resonates with consumers that helps businesses differentiate themselves in competitive markets.
While this is a beginner-level course, some digital marketing knowledge or digital marketing experience is helpful.
Write SEO keywords.
Create more engaging social media.
Describe the importance of Review Management Storytelling and explain the 'Why'.
- engagement
- 80/20 Rule of Social Media
- Storytelling
- Keyword Selection
- Review Management
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Search Engine Marketing - Can Customers Find You?
Welcome to Module 1. Search Engine Marketing, (SEM), allows businesses to be found online. With millions of businesses out there vying for the same eyeballs, SEM’s two main elements, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay-per-click (PPC) strategies can lead to online marketing success through discovery.
Social Media - Two-Way Communication with Customers
Welcome to Module 2. Social Media facilitates the sharing of ideas, thoughts, and information through the building of networks. It is two-way communication between the brand and its audience. In this module, you will learn techniques to effectively communicate and engage with audiences through Social Media.
Reputation Management - You Are Who Your Customers Think You Are
Welcome to Module 3. While marketing is essential for communication with audiences, “word of mouth” remains the most powerful voice. Online reviews are today’s “digital word of mouth”. It’s easier than ever for customers to tell others about their best (and worst) experiences, which can make or break a business. In this module you will explore how to harness this tool.
Content Marketing - Storytelling is the Key to Great Content
Welcome to Module 4. The key to any effective marketing is to capture and keep the attention of an audience. Digital stories incorporate essential communication and marketing elements to create a compelling narrative. Stories about a brand can attract a target audience by differentiating it in the marketplace. Digital sharing is the key, and is the foundation to good storytelling and digital marketing.
- 5 stars78.12%
- 4 stars18.75%
- 2 stars3.12%
The course is very detailed and helpful to learn basics.
It is better to add more explanation about the difference between choosing keyword in PPC and SEO.
About the Introduction to Business Specialization
This specialization is intended for novice business professionals seeking to develop management, leadership, finance, and digital marketing skills with the ultimate goal of preparing learners to operate or participate in the operation of a business. Throughout the three courses, learners will cover people management, the key features of leadership, strategic planning, search engine strategies, reputation management, content creation, common financial statements, cash flow, and expense management.
