Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Business Specialization
While this is a beginner-level course, some digital marketing knowledge or digital marketing experience is helpful.

What you will learn

  • Write SEO keywords.

  • Create more engaging social media.

  • Describe the importance of Review Management Storytelling and explain the 'Why'.

Skills you will gain

  • engagement
  • 80/20 Rule of Social Media
  • Storytelling
  • Keyword Selection
  • Review Management
Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Business Specialization
While this is a beginner-level course, some digital marketing knowledge or digital marketing experience is helpful.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Search Engine Marketing - Can Customers Find You?

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Social Media - Two-Way Communication with Customers

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Reputation Management - You Are Who Your Customers Think You Are

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Content Marketing - Storytelling is the Key to Great Content

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Introduction to Business Specialization

Introduction to Business

