Introduction to Digital Marketing by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
28 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Although traditional marketing strategies are still used, companies continue to shift their focus to digital approaches such as search engines, social media. These technologies take into account the journey of the customer and how they make their purchase decisions. It is important for marketers to have an understanding of digital marketing strategies and familiarize themselves with the key technologies underlying them. This course will offer students a panoramic view of digital marketing and provide insights into key strategies using Internet-based platforms. In addition, it will focus on content that resonates with consumers that helps businesses differentiate themselves in competitive markets....

By Chi N I

Jan 15, 2022

The course is useful and informative. The instructor gave detailed information about the statics, research and case study. I highly recommend this course to people who want to learn fundamentals of digital marketing in the most simple way.

By Arnold A

Nov 14, 2021

I​t is better to add more explanation about the difference between choosing keyword in PPC and SEO.

By twinkle k

May 23, 2022

The course is very detailed and helpful to learn basics.

By Nicole F

Jan 28, 2022

I have learnt so much from this course!

By Tanushree T K

Sep 25, 2021

it was very informative and beneficial

By Mingchen W

Oct 22, 2021

Great! It is very useful.

By WASIQUE A H

Sep 27, 2021

Simply Great!

By shahzaib

Jan 26, 2022

SEO PPC

