Harsha Ganga is an associate professor of advertising at the University of Colorado Boulder. Over the last five years, he served as the founding chairperson of the Department of Advertising, Public Relations and Media Design. His research interests lie at the intersection of technology, business, and communication. He has authored (or co-authored) over 40 publications including conference proceedings. He holds a BE in Electrical Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (India), an MA in Advertising from Michigan State University, and a PhD in Advertising from the University of Texas at Austin.