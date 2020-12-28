SP
Jan 18, 2021
A very complete course with the new trends and news of digital marketing. We provide ourselves with tools and advice that make our work an experience of creativity and personal growth. Thanks a lot!
Jan 28, 2021
An extremely important course on the art of measuring and optimizing social media marketing campaigns along with super tips on presentation do's and don'ts! UNMISSABLE for social media marketers!
By Sherrine E•
Dec 28, 2020
This course was the most challenging of them all. There were a lot of math word problems in the first module and math was never a strong point for me in college. Overall, very informative course.
By Wissam s•
Dec 24, 2020
I am happy to join this course, as I have provided golden and valuable information, especially in the field of advertising campaigns analysis
By Paul N K•
Dec 23, 2020
Valuable insigts. This is truly a course that's sharing value in spades!
By Agharahim P•
Dec 28, 2020
Very useful course. Probably the best of all courses in specialization!
By George S•
Dec 24, 2020
Amazing inputs on the Metrics to Measure the effectiveness of the ads
By Evelina A•
Jan 4, 2021
Great course, as all the other ones in this specialisation
By Noah D•
Jan 18, 2021
I have to say this course is absolutely wonderful!!
By Pwint P Y•
Jan 5, 2021
The best course for measures kpi and presentation
By Esmira K•
Jan 9, 2021
It's a perfect course with a lot of insights!
By Amrita M•
Jan 31, 2021
Great course. Very well explained
By Joan D C•
Nov 5, 2021
This is a very helpful and very clear to understand course. Not only is the instructor very engaging that I didn't feel that I was just listening to a recording but she also included examples with visuals that are easy on the eyes and executed the actual application of the lesson and a video on how it works in real life. I love this course, I would recommended it to anyone! It also teaches skills that can be used in creating great presentations. Thank you Anke!
By Gaby E M•
May 1, 2022
Very useful, full of insightfull information, the teachers are very articulate, well knowledgeable, and showcase every detail in a comprehensive way.
the course gets more insightfull as you go further through the content, i have no background in marketing, and i have learnt how to set up a campaign, how to test my results, what to expect, how to use facebook ads manager, how to read into my tests results, and how to move forward based on real time data.
By Eunice M F•
Jan 8, 2021
Thank you very much Coursera for granting scholarship to finished this course. Thank you very much Facebook for additional knowledge and skills on social media marketing on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. Thank you Very much DOST CARAGA for granting me Coursera scholarship. It is so helpful for a person with disability like me.
Thank you Professor Anke Audenaert and other professor who taught us Social Media Marketing.
By Symantha D M•
Mar 31, 2022
Top quality. Instruction is clear and applicable. I'm eager to apply in the real world. I already have my first freelance client.
The only thing I found confusing was the use of the word "insights" in the presentations to clients or team members because this term was used earlier to refer to Facebook Insights and Instagram Insights and that is not what it is referring to here.
Thank you!
By Thiane C•
Mar 11, 2021
Great course! I STRONGLY recommed this course . Instructor Anke Audenaert explained the relation between Facebook Ads metrics and campaign objectives (ROAS, ROI, performance KPIS...), showed the experiments available on FB's platform (Brand Survey and Holdout Test), how to set A/B tests and last but not least, how to present marketing results to clients. Had an amazing experience!
By Anuraj D•
Mar 17, 2021
Best Course Ever with full of practical Knowledge. I love this course really because this course gives me a clear understanding of Social Media Marketing and now I'm very confident to pursue my career as a social media marketer and I would like to thanks the Instructors and the Coursera team who puts all possible efforts to share this course with us. Thank you so much!!
By Alberto E C Z•
May 5, 2021
todo se lo debo a los esteroides mentales , es decir la lectura constante y al hermoso arte del trading :D , esto sin duda es lo que me motivo para seguir con este curso aunque aveces me aburria siempre le di duro y a mis 2 perritos hans y rex que los amo hasta el mas alla y a mi maxito que desde el cielo me esta viendo
By Solomon J M•
Mar 2, 2021
I learned so much in this course. It helps me how to set up the campaign experiments for optimization, read the data of the results, and how to communicate it to your team/client. You won't be overwhelmed, the course is well developed and Anke is excellent at delivering as if she will walk you through it.
By Friedrich R•
Dec 26, 2020
This course teaches very in-depth information regarding the measurement and optimization of a social media marketing campaign, and although it at times can be very technical to understand all the terms and such, it provided me great insight as to how to evaluate and disseminate such information.
By Michelle D G•
Jan 13, 2021
The insights in this course are valuable. It will help enterpreneurs and marketers be confident in creating campaigns by analyzing the results. Like what Marlene of MFlowers said, it is trial and error, but the beauty of it all is that we can always optimize using the data that we have.
By Esther V•
Aug 15, 2021
Un curso sumamente interesante para aprender de una forma muy amena elementos del marketing que potencialicen cualquier presupuesto, incluso tratándose de una startup o una PyME. Lo recomiendo ampliamente, además de que Anke Audenaert es una instructora competente y buena comunicadora.
By Dominic D•
Aug 9, 2021
These courses have been giving me a really solid base for my marketing knowledge, strategies and a system of approach when it comes to creating a marketing campaign. I am really excited to get started in my career and feel much more confident in achieving success thanks to this course!
By Kartik S•
Apr 3, 2022
The course was well structured. The instructor explained everything with clarity and simplicity. The examples were on point and perfectly aligned to understand the concepts. It was a great learning journey and I am grateful for everyone who contributed in the creation of this course.
By Maissa A•
Apr 8, 2021
The course is very well-structured; the instructor, the material, and the presentation are all very engaging, smooth, and clear. I appreciated the course because it gave me insights not just into social media marketing, but marketing in general and project management as well.
By Jawad K•
May 24, 2021
This course has changed my perception about Social Media Marketing Campaigns. Its an entire world out there waiting to be explored. An absolutely fantastic course that has given me the right mindset to go deeper into the social media marketing field. Loved it!