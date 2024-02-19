Unilever
Measurement and Analysis
This course is part of Unilever Digital Marketing Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Unilever Team

Instructor: Unilever Team

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(10 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will explore how to differentiate between SEM and SEO, set up SEO objectives, perform keyword research, and analyze the performance of your SEO strategy.

What's included

11 videos6 readings6 assignments

In this module, you will explore web analytics tools, including the popular Google Analytics platform, and how to set up a comprehensive dashboard for monitoring website performance.

What's included

11 videos17 readings5 assignments

In this module, you will explore social media marketing, SMART objectives, and the RACE planning framework to help you develop effective social media campaigns and assess platform suitability.

What's included

7 videos4 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will you will gain insights into designing end-to-end campaign strategies, leveraging AI for monitoring and adjustment, implementing A/B testing, and conducting in-depth performance analysis.

What's included

10 videos6 readings7 assignments

Instructor

Unilever Team
Unilever
8 Courses8,693 learners

