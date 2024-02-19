The Measurement and Analysis course delves into the essential aspects of tracking, analyzing, and optimizing marketing efforts to drive success. Throughout the course, you will gain a solid understanding of search engine marketing (SEM) and search engine optimization (SEO), web analytics and tools, social media platforms and analytics, as well as A/B testing and campaign performance reporting.
Measurement and Analysis
This course is part of Unilever Digital Marketing Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Course
February 2024
23 assignments
Course
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will explore how to differentiate between SEM and SEO, set up SEO objectives, perform keyword research, and analyze the performance of your SEO strategy.
11 videos6 readings6 assignments
In this module, you will explore web analytics tools, including the popular Google Analytics platform, and how to set up a comprehensive dashboard for monitoring website performance.
11 videos17 readings5 assignments
In this module, you will explore social media marketing, SMART objectives, and the RACE planning framework to help you develop effective social media campaigns and assess platform suitability.
7 videos4 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will you will gain insights into designing end-to-end campaign strategies, leveraging AI for monitoring and adjustment, implementing A/B testing, and conducting in-depth performance analysis.
10 videos6 readings7 assignments
Entry-Level professionals looking to start a new career as a Digital Marketing Analyst. Interested learners may be making a career switch, currently have marketing experience, or have minimal experience in data analytics. Professionals with strong public relations, communications, problem solving, time management, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
Experience with spreadsheets such as Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets and presentation slides such as Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Slides is a plus but not required.
A digital marketing analyst utilizes data analysis tools and methodologies to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, assess user engagement, and derive insights to optimize marketing strategies across various digital channels. They synthesize data from multiple sources, create comprehensive reports, and collaborate with marketing teams to enhance campaign performance and improve the overall digital presence of a brand or organization.