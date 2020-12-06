This course will establish you as an expert in Meta Ads Manager. Learn how to structure campaigns in Ads Manager by selecting ad objectives, target audience, budget, and placement that fit your unique goals. Learn to create and manage ads across Facebook and Instagram and evaluate and optimize the results of your Ads Manager campaigns. You will end the course by creating an actual ad campaign in Ads Manager to expand not only your knowledge, but your social media marketing portfolio.
This course is part of the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate
Learners don't need marketing experience, but they have basic internet navigation skills and are eager to participate and connect in social media.
Structure campaigns in Meta Ads Manager
Build an ad that aligns with your marketing objectives and target it to your intended audience
Set a budget, placement, and schedule for your ads in Meta Ads Manager
- Social Media Marketing
- Meta Ads Manager
- Meta advertising
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
First Steps in Ads Manager
In this first week, you’ll learn how advertising on Facebook and Instagram with Ads Manager works. You’ll learn how to structure an ad campaign in Ads Manager and you’ll learn how Meta charges for ads and where ads are shown.
Determine Your Campaign Objective and Budget
In the second week of this course, you’ll learn how to match your marketing goals to the right campaign objective. You’ll also learn how to determine the budget for your campaign and how to set your budget and choose your bidding strategies in Ads Manager.
Select Your Audience, Platforms and Schedule
In this week, you’ll learn how to select the audience for your ad campaign and how to use the Meta pixel to create custom or lookalike audiences. You’ll also learn how to choose placements and schedule your ads in Ads Manager.
Create Your Ads and Evaluate Your Campaign Results
This week, you’ll learn how to create your ads, including selecting images or videos and creating the accompanying copy. You’ll also learn how to evaluate your campaign results in Ads Manager.
Very good instruction on creating Facebook advertising. You really have to do it before you understand all the options available. This course was just what I was looking for.
nice course to understand the ABC of FB Ads and platform, need to be updated with changes on FB platform but overall is good as starting
Very informative and easy to follow. Exercises are good. Would be useful to have a course manual that you could download at beginning to work through with the lessons.
it was really good and interesting quickly managed to show and teach a lot in short time, I would have loved more technical and visuals on the facebook pixels that part wasn't really clear. thank you!
Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Meta marketers, includes an industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing.
