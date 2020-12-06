About this Course

151,867 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Meta Social Media Marketing
Beginner Level

Learners don't need marketing experience, but they have basic internet navigation skills and are eager to participate and connect in social media.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Structure campaigns in Meta Ads Manager

  • Build an ad that aligns with your marketing objectives and target it to your intended audience

  • Set a budget, placement, and schedule for your ads in Meta Ads Manager

Skills you will gain

  • Social Media Marketing
  • Meta Ads Manager
  • Meta advertising
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Meta Social Media Marketing
Beginner Level

Learners don't need marketing experience, but they have basic internet navigation skills and are eager to participate and connect in social media.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(6,158 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

First Steps in Ads Manager

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 51 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Determine Your Campaign Objective and Budget

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Select Your Audience, Platforms and Schedule

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 64 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Create Your Ads and Evaluate Your Campaign Results

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVERTISING WITH META

View all reviews

About the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate

Meta Social Media Marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder