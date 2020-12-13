Chevron Left
Back to Advertising with Meta

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advertising with Meta by Meta

4.8
stars
1,277 ratings
358 reviews

About the Course

This course will establish you as an expert in Meta Ads Manager. Learn how to structure campaigns in Ads Manager by selecting ad objectives, target audience, budget, and placement that fit your unique goals. Learn to create and manage ads across Facebook and Instagram and evaluate and optimize the results of your Ads Manager campaigns. You will end the course by creating an actual ad campaign in Ads Manager to expand not only your knowledge, but your social media marketing portfolio. By the end of this course, you will be able to: • Structure campaigns in Meta Ads Manager • Identify the major components and elements of an ad in Meta Ads Manager • Build an ad that aligns with your marketing objectives and target it to your intended audience • Set a budget, placement, and schedule for your ads in Meta Ads Manager • Edit and troubleshoot your ads in Meta Ads Manager This course is intended for people who want to learn how to use Meta Ads Manager to create, manage and optimize campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. Learners don't need marketing experience, but they have basic internet navigation skills and are eager to participate and connect in social media. Learners must have a Facebook account and an Instagram account helps. Ideally, learners have already completed the four previous courses in this program....

Top reviews

AK

Oct 18, 2021

Exceptionally comprehensive and instructive. Gives very good over view of Facebook universe, campaign designing, objective, creative formats, analytics etc. Daniel is especially good. Great going.

M

Feb 9, 2021

The Course content has in-depth insights regarding the use of Facebook ads for advertisement. The instructor's guidance and ease of concept illustration have been helpful in the learning process.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 376 Reviews for Advertising with Meta

By Dave S

Dec 13, 2020

The course was very informative. There was no focus on A/B testing and how those features within facebook ads manager work. I was hoping to learn more about how I move on with what I learn from my new ads and audiences. For example - I've completed a new campaign and developed a custom audience. Now I have the results. Where to go from there? Sure we covered what some of the results might mean for certain ads. How do I continue to retarget and hone in on my audiences. That was not covered from what I understood.

By Mohamad E

Nov 28, 2020

Facebook Advertisement can be frustrating and complicating. I've been advertising on Facebook for 3 years but I never went into details. This course finally helped me to understand how to optimize my budget, how to read ads statistics, how to analyze ads results, and how to use them wisely in the future ads campaigns. Moreover, I wanted to say a special "thank you" to Daniel for being responsive to the students of this course on his page on Linkedin. I had several issues with Facebook Ads Manager Account and I tried everything I could. I even contacted Daniel and he helped me with some helpful links to Facebook support. My issue is not solved yet but now I know the reason of the issue. I highly recommend this course to anyone who is involved in online advertisement and digital marketing. This is truly the best and up to date course about SMM. Thank you Facebook and Coursera.

By kapardhi d

Jun 27, 2021

Excellent content. The way the course is built up, gradually increasing the complexity is perfect for a strong learning. I have taken away a great deal of knowledge from this course particularly.

By Janette F

Dec 7, 2020

Very good instruction on creating Facebook advertising. You really have to do it before you understand all the options available. This course was just what I was looking for.

By Kim B

Mar 29, 2021

Very informative and easy to follow. Exercises are good. Would be useful to have a course manual that you could download at beginning to work through with the lessons.

By Nasim A

Dec 8, 2020

Amazing course! there have been discussed details on the Facebook advertisement and the instructor covered all the things about that.

By Khalid C

Aug 27, 2021

This is a great course, content-wise...I deduct one star because of the shoddy transcript which is littered with errors and typos. The machine learning program that is analysing Daniel's voice is not doing its job. There are also typos in some of the quiz questions, which is a bit odd, because it can cause a learner to misunderstand the question and answer wrongly.

By Alessandro P

May 25, 2021

In this foundational course, you will learn how to use Facebook Ads Manager. You will go from zero to to set up an Ad campaign in all its details.

The course is packed full with practical advice and walk-through examples.

It is suggested to follow and study previous courses as part of the the social media marketing certification.

By Bishar M I

Oct 23, 2021

The skills I have acquired throughout the course is superb and wonderful.

The instructor also demonstrated the concepts very well.

THANK YOU ALL

FACEBOOK, APTLY,COUSERA AND DANIEL KOB

By Marcia S

Jan 1, 2021

Awesome course that takes into the backend and analytics of Facebook Advertising and how to make it work for your brand or your business

By Jeremiah W

Nov 22, 2020

Very detailed and helpful course for our social media and digital marketing marketers. Highly recommended.

By Akshay C

Dec 5, 2020

Too much theory, too little practical knowledge.

By Aakash M

Mar 17, 2021

Just an overview course nothing special

By JAIMIN V

Jun 21, 2021

I loved this course. I really loved that last simulation game. Please make that kind of simulation games for more interactive learning and better understanding for us.

By jojie d

Dec 6, 2020

This is very helpful. The way and process of how this module was done is fantastic. Kudos to all the team =) and Thank you so much

By Calista P

Nov 29, 2020

Wow the details were such an amazing journey of learning. Without using budget, this simulation really goes well

By Baduruliyage K A

Dec 1, 2020

Great practical course I really enjoyed learning about this.

By Ankita S

Nov 28, 2020

It's just an awesome and very knowledgeable course.

By purity c

Nov 22, 2020

I really enjoyed learning new skills. Eye opener.

By John F L B

Nov 24, 2020

Comprehensive and informative!

By Rommel L M

Nov 27, 2020

I learned a lot! thank you!

By Santiago T G A

Dec 1, 2020

Excellent teacher!

By Sharmay W

Nov 19, 2020

Learning so much!

By Jiemar J T

Nov 19, 2020

Great Course!!

By Josue M

Nov 19, 2020

Great course!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder