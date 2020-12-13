AK
Oct 18, 2021
Exceptionally comprehensive and instructive. Gives very good over view of Facebook universe, campaign designing, objective, creative formats, analytics etc. Daniel is especially good. Great going.
M
Feb 9, 2021
The Course content has in-depth insights regarding the use of Facebook ads for advertisement. The instructor's guidance and ease of concept illustration have been helpful in the learning process.
By Dave S•
Dec 13, 2020
The course was very informative. There was no focus on A/B testing and how those features within facebook ads manager work. I was hoping to learn more about how I move on with what I learn from my new ads and audiences. For example - I've completed a new campaign and developed a custom audience. Now I have the results. Where to go from there? Sure we covered what some of the results might mean for certain ads. How do I continue to retarget and hone in on my audiences. That was not covered from what I understood.
By Mohamad E•
Nov 28, 2020
Facebook Advertisement can be frustrating and complicating. I've been advertising on Facebook for 3 years but I never went into details. This course finally helped me to understand how to optimize my budget, how to read ads statistics, how to analyze ads results, and how to use them wisely in the future ads campaigns. Moreover, I wanted to say a special "thank you" to Daniel for being responsive to the students of this course on his page on Linkedin. I had several issues with Facebook Ads Manager Account and I tried everything I could. I even contacted Daniel and he helped me with some helpful links to Facebook support. My issue is not solved yet but now I know the reason of the issue. I highly recommend this course to anyone who is involved in online advertisement and digital marketing. This is truly the best and up to date course about SMM. Thank you Facebook and Coursera.
By kapardhi d•
Jun 27, 2021
Excellent content. The way the course is built up, gradually increasing the complexity is perfect for a strong learning. I have taken away a great deal of knowledge from this course particularly.
By Janette F•
Dec 7, 2020
Very good instruction on creating Facebook advertising. You really have to do it before you understand all the options available. This course was just what I was looking for.
By Kim B•
Mar 29, 2021
Very informative and easy to follow. Exercises are good. Would be useful to have a course manual that you could download at beginning to work through with the lessons.
By Nasim A•
Dec 8, 2020
Amazing course! there have been discussed details on the Facebook advertisement and the instructor covered all the things about that.
By Khalid C•
Aug 27, 2021
This is a great course, content-wise...I deduct one star because of the shoddy transcript which is littered with errors and typos. The machine learning program that is analysing Daniel's voice is not doing its job. There are also typos in some of the quiz questions, which is a bit odd, because it can cause a learner to misunderstand the question and answer wrongly.
By Alessandro P•
May 25, 2021
In this foundational course, you will learn how to use Facebook Ads Manager. You will go from zero to to set up an Ad campaign in all its details.
The course is packed full with practical advice and walk-through examples.
It is suggested to follow and study previous courses as part of the the social media marketing certification.
By Bishar M I•
Oct 23, 2021
The skills I have acquired throughout the course is superb and wonderful.
The instructor also demonstrated the concepts very well.
THANK YOU ALL
FACEBOOK, APTLY,COUSERA AND DANIEL KOB
By Marcia S•
Jan 1, 2021
Awesome course that takes into the backend and analytics of Facebook Advertising and how to make it work for your brand or your business
By Jeremiah W•
Nov 22, 2020
Very detailed and helpful course for our social media and digital marketing marketers. Highly recommended.
By Akshay C•
Dec 5, 2020
Too much theory, too little practical knowledge.
By Aakash M•
Mar 17, 2021
Just an overview course nothing special
By JAIMIN V•
Jun 21, 2021
I loved this course. I really loved that last simulation game. Please make that kind of simulation games for more interactive learning and better understanding for us.
By jojie d•
Dec 6, 2020
This is very helpful. The way and process of how this module was done is fantastic. Kudos to all the team =) and Thank you so much
By Calista P•
Nov 29, 2020
Wow the details were such an amazing journey of learning. Without using budget, this simulation really goes well
By Baduruliyage K A•
Dec 1, 2020
Great practical course I really enjoyed learning about this.
By Ankita S•
Nov 28, 2020
It's just an awesome and very knowledgeable course.
By purity c•
Nov 22, 2020
I really enjoyed learning new skills. Eye opener.
By John F L B•
Nov 24, 2020
Comprehensive and informative!
By Rommel L M•
Nov 27, 2020
I learned a lot! thank you!
By Santiago T G A•
Dec 1, 2020
Excellent teacher!
By Sharmay W•
Nov 19, 2020
Learning so much!
By Jiemar J T•
Nov 19, 2020
Great Course!!
By Josue M•
Nov 19, 2020
Great course!