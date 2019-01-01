Profile

Daniel Kob is a marketing leader, entrepreneur, and creative general manager with extensive experience at startups, international media corporations, and ad agencies in the US and Europe. As Chief Marketing Officer, he is currently responsible for driving business growth and brand love for a Berlin-based Fintech startup Moss. Previously, Daniel led all marketing activities for Fintech startup Zeitgold as well as the European marketing for online course provider Udacity in Europe. Daniel also taught multiple of Udacity's digital marketing courses. He also was an Entrepreneur in Residence at global media company Bertelsmann. Daniel received his MBA degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Courses

الإعلان من خلال فيسبوك

Fundamentos de la publicidad en redes sociales

Fundamentals of Social Media Advertising

أساسيات الإعلان على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي

Princípios básicos da publicidade em mídias sociais

Publicidad con Meta

Advertising with Meta

Veiculação de anúncios com o Meta

