This course takes a deep dive into paid advertising on social media. Learn how to start advertising on platforms like Facebook and Instagram by developing effective ads. Learn how to work with design teams by capturing the essence of your ad campaign in a creative brief, and understand how privacy policies may affect your ads. Complete the course with a project where you will produce a creative brief with assets you would deliver to a design team for your ad campaign. You’ll also create your first social media ad.
This course is part of the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate
How to evaluate on which platforms to run social media ad campaigns and what makes an ad effective
How to craft compelling and effective visuals and copy for social media ads
Build an ad directly from your Facebook business page and your Instagram business account
Write a creative brief and create a social media ad
- Social Media Marketing
- Brand Management
- Campaign Management
- Ad Management
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Introduction to Social Media Advertising
In week 1, you will learn why and when you should invest in paid advertising as well as the five components that make up a paid social media ad.
Creating Effective Ads on Social Media
In week 2, you will learn how to create an effective social media ad both independently and with either an external or internal team.
Data, Privacy and Policies on Social Media
This week you will learn what data-based advertising is, common data formats, and how data is collected. You will also learn about user privacy, how it is protected, and rules advertisers must adhere to.
Getting Started with Advertising on Facebook and Instagram
This week you will learn how to build an ad campaign from your Facebook Business Page and how to create a campaign from your Instagram Business Account and in your Instagram Stories.
Thank you for your instruction! I learned so much and excited to start applying it. Your teaching style was very appreciated and it made the course very enjoyable. -Nicol
A lot of information but important and well organized. Find the Coursera website poorly organized. The Forums and Discussions are ridiculous as many posts and requests are month's old.
The quality of the specialization on coursera exceeds my expectations. Each of these have been very interesting and motivational. I'm sure to break into a new world of work with this.
This module has a lot of technical information but it enlightens me on FB & IG ad, creative brief as well as the data collection, protection and policies. Fabulous! Love it!
About the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate
Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Meta marketers, includes an industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing.
