Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Meta Social Media Marketing
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to evaluate on which platforms to run social media ad campaigns and what makes an ad effective

  • How to craft compelling and effective visuals and copy for social media ads

  • Build an ad directly from your Facebook business page and your Instagram business account

  • Write a creative brief and create a social media ad

Skills you will gain

  • Social Media Marketing
  • Brand Management
  • Campaign Management
  • Ad Management
Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Social Media Advertising

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Creating Effective Ads on Social Media

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Data, Privacy and Policies on Social Media

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Getting Started with Advertising on Facebook and Instagram

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF SOCIAL MEDIA ADVERTISING

Meta Social Media Marketing

