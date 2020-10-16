BA
Nov 11, 2020
Beautiful Course all deep concepts clearly explain wow its amazing teaching skill. A very friendly teaching style motivates me to learn more thank you very much, Dear professor, Daniel Kob.
Feb 3, 2021
This course is very useful for creating a creative of brief Social Media Ads and create a template for my business. I like too much advertising for target audiences and reduce the budget.
By John O I•
Oct 16, 2020
The quality of the specialization on coursera exceeds my expectations. Each of these have been very interesting and motivational. I'm sure to break into a new world of work with this.
By Lim F Y•
Jan 1, 2021
About half of the syllabus are already covered in social media management and
Introduction to Social Media Marketing from FACEBOOK. The classes are a bit boring, the lecturer's voice sometimes trails off and I had hard time focusing.
By Ozzie L•
Jan 3, 2021
The course was broken up into bit-size pieces and formatted to appeal to different learning styles. It also allowed you to retake a quiz and suggested what you needed to review in order to learn what you did not get right. What is most impressive about this is how its challenges traditional for -credit college learning. One learns without the worry of competing for a letter or numerical grade. You need to have passed a percent of the required work and yo passed the course. The stress of that grade disappears and you are left with a desire to truly learn- to know. Worthwhile course to take, not just to enhance or change careers, but if you re a small business owner who wants to learn the basics of social media!
By Ramona R•
Feb 28, 2021
A lot of information but important and well organized. Find the Coursera website poorly organized. The Forums and Discussions are ridiculous as many posts and requests are month's old.
By Khalid C•
Oct 22, 2020
Very well planned and delivered. Provides knowledge you can put to work immediately. Not just for first timers and beginners, a great refresher for those looking for more structured knowledge and a more expansive view of the social media landscape.
By ED C A•
Oct 22, 2020
It was alright, not as substantial as its previous courses. I think half of the things discussed here have already been discussed in the previous Social Media Management course, so it's not very interesting. There's also less outputs needed to submit.
By Carina M d P•
Dec 6, 2020
Overall, I like this course so much - very helpful and useful for beginners like me or maybe for those who are thinking of being an online entrepreneur someday. Will save on hiring a marketing guy as you can do it yourself. :) The modules are quite exhaustive and the lessons were well-organized to give you the basics of social media marketing. The quizzes at the end were just the right recap of whatever you've learned. Of course, the Creative Brief Project with the Social Media Ad is where everything you know is applied and put together. The instructor is very knowledgeable, teaches very well, so warm, and gives a lot of examples. He is really a "Subject-Matter-Expert" in this field. He has complete mastery of a good balance of theories with applications. Thanks so much, Daniel! Thank you, Coursera and Facebook!
By Baduruliyage K A•
Nov 12, 2020
By Nyan H A•
Feb 4, 2021
By Jasper•
Oct 31, 2020
This module has a lot of technical information but it enlightens me on FB & IG ad, creative brief as well as the data collection, protection and policies. Fabulous! Love it!
By Shane S•
Mar 7, 2021
This course was extremely repetitive relative to the 2 courses prior. The content was not well-done and seemed to repeat itself inside of the weeks learning as well - beyond what one might expect in learning. The content was not very in-depth and the presenter was quite unpleasant to listen to - talking too fast, jumbled and didn't have much insight to provide. Anke, from the previous courses, was a much better teacher and presenter and have in-depth useful content. I felt that this course was redundant.
By Mirza R B•
Feb 5, 2021
I loved how they addressed a bit complicated issues such as the General Data Protection Regulation. I certainly learned about the objectives are totally related to facebook campaigns.
By Christina D•
Jan 12, 2021
I liked the course. I would like to point out that the explanation of advertisers and publishers was very good! I think when we review the assignments the note range should be wider.
By Alfi P•
Apr 18, 2021
I learned the fundamentals of social media advertising, with a good understanding of basic advertising, real-world cases, and assignments that help me craft a good creative brief.
By Huiming H•
Dec 13, 2020
I love all the videos presentations and all the quizzes. However, some reading concepts are confusion and I could not find the right answer after I watched it over and over in the quizzes.
By malgorzata•
Feb 4, 2021
Thank yoiu very much . The course was interesting and helpful however, the form od delivering Ad assignments was technically toublesome. The rest was really great.
By Diego A M G•
Mar 1, 2021
I feel like a lot of this was already covered in a lot more detail in the provious courses, but it was still a good recap nonetheless
By OSAMA H•
Apr 12, 2021
All good, with the deep dive and more details, will be great!
By SYED E A•
Nov 22, 2020
overall good experience, new things learned from course
By Heather B•
Jan 17, 2021
This particular course felt a bit rushed and had some glitches like quizzes that were not added and an optional assignment in the middle that we were unable to submit. Aside from learning to create a creative brief, it was mostly a review of the past two courses with a different instructor.
By andrea s•
Nov 20, 2020
I had trouble opening things for my project, and the link supplied gave me the smallest icons I have ever seen. I could not read it so did my assignment the best way I could. Please look into this, as it affected my grade and I am upset about that.
By Elizabeth T•
Mar 18, 2021
Went over useful technical information, but not much actual advertising know-how and advice.
By Carolina J•
Nov 20, 2020
I like the course, was very well explined, with good examples and the final assigment gives the oportunity to use all tehe elements we learned along the course. The couse content was very intersting and Daniel is a very good instructor. This course is an excellent complement with the other courses 1 and 2 that I made before.
Me gusta el curso, estuvo muy bien explicado, con buenos ejemplos y la tarea final da la oportunidad de utilizar todos los elementos que aprendimos a lo largo del curso. El contenido del curso fue muy interesante y Daniel es un muy buen instructor. Este curso es un excelente complemento con los otros cursos 1 y 2 que hice antes.
By Michelle B•
May 10, 2021
Great course with quality content. I found that I was constantly challenged and was never bored with the materials offered during the duration of this course. The final project was also a lot of fun to complete and really enjoyed testing out my newfound skills. Feeling a lot more confident as I do use social media for work and for personal purposes as I am in the process of creating my own personal blog that will go up later this year. Looking forward to finishing up this certificate program - three courses down, three to go.
By Christin S•
May 18, 2022
This course helped me a lot in understanding the pros of SM advertising, how to collaborate better with a team and how to write an effective creative brief. I also enjoyed this course because as a student I feel engaged and learn better when course material includes videos vs. 100% reading material. Great for SM starters. The course material is well structured and weekly assignments manageable after work. I give it two thumbs up.