This course explores Meta Marketing Analytics Tools. You’ll learn how the advertising platform works and you’ll learn to create ads using Meta Ads Manager. Then, you’ll learn how Meta reports results and how you can customize the reports to match your business goals. You’ll also learn how you can use Meta experiments to evaluate the effectiveness of your advertising campaign. You’ll learn to optimize ads with A/B testing and you will explore how you can integrate data from Meta campaigns in marketing mix modeling. In this course, you’ll also find a summary of Meta’s recommended approach to data analysis.
This course is part of the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
No experience is needed to start this course.
Prerequisites: The first four courses in this program.
What you will learn
How to plan and forecast your marketing efforts across different channels
How to use marketing mix modeling and attribution to optimize your efforts
How to evaluate and optimize your sales funnel
Skills you will gain
- A/B Testing
- Meta advertising
- Social Media Marketing
- Data Analysis
- Ads Manager
No experience is needed to start this course.
Prerequisites: The first four courses in this program.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Fundamentals of Facebook Ads Manager
In the first week you will be given an overview of Facebook Ads Manager. You will learn how to create an ad campaign with Facebook Ads Manager, including how to navigate the ad auction, determine your target audience, select the appropriate objective, and develop your ad creative.
Analyzing Campaign Results
This week you will learn how to navigate and customize reports in Facebook Ads Manager. You will learn how to analyze the reports and evaluate your campaign outcomes against your goals.
Running Facebook Experiments
In week 3, you’ll learn how to run Conversion Lift and Brand Lift tests on Facebook Ads Manager. You’ll learn how to evaluate the results of these tests and how these results can inform the future of your campaign.
Optimizing Your Marketing Mix
This week you will learn how to optimize your marketing by running effective A/B tests. You’ll also learn about Marketing Mix Modeling integrated with data you’ve gathered from Facebook Ads Manager and how it can be used to optimize the effectiveness of your marketing efforts.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.81%
- 4 stars13.63%
- 3 stars2.27%
- 2 stars2.27%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH META
The course helped me to summarize all the knowledge and skills learned during the previous courses within the Program.
clear info and good course. however, just annoy with tutor many times about her hair and movement all the times. it might be because of too much zoom in to her posture.
Helped me revise all the stuff that I have learnt in the previous courses in the specialization.
About the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate
This six-course program is designed for anyone looking to gain in-demand technical skills to kickstart a career as a marketing analyst or better analyze their business. No experience necessary.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.