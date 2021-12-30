About this Course

39,499 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Beginner Level

No experience is needed to start this course.

Prerequisites: The first four courses in this program.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to plan and forecast your marketing efforts across different channels

  • How to use marketing mix modeling and attribution to optimize your efforts

  • How to evaluate and optimize your sales funnel

Skills you will gain

  • A/B Testing
  • Meta advertising
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Data Analysis
  • Ads Manager
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Beginner Level

No experience is needed to start this course.

Prerequisites: The first four courses in this program.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Facebook Ads Manager

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 80 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Analyzing Campaign Results

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Running Facebook Experiments

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Optimizing Your Marketing Mix

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH META

View all reviews

About the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate

Meta Marketing Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder