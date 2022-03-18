MM
Feb 5, 2022
The course helped me to summarize all the knowledge and skills learned during the previous courses within the Program.
AR
Jan 23, 2022
Helped me revise all the stuff that I have learnt in the previous courses in the specialization.
By Muhammad A Y•
Mar 18, 2022
Specially thanks Coursera Give this Oppertunity and my beloved instructor these Courses (Anke Audenaert
) i really learn a lot from this course i love the excellent way of teaching (Anke Audenaert
) by Meta i love meta
By Learning S•
Mar 26, 2022
from this course i've learned so many useful insight to make an analysis from the marketing campaign. It's not only marketing analytics but at the end of the course they also give me a quick tips to make good presentation
By Meline•
Feb 6, 2022
The course helped me to summarize all the knowledge and skills learned during the previous courses within the Program.
By Осепян Л Р•
Mar 11, 2022
It was were valuable and full of insights! I do recommend it if you are just a beginner in this field!
By Archana T R•
Jan 24, 2022
Helped me revise all the stuff that I have learnt in the previous courses in the specialization.
By ArtamielIDN•
Mar 8, 2022
Very helpful to learn how to use facebook in marketing
By Lucas A•
May 6, 2022
Curso muy completo y explicado de clara.
By Victor H•
Feb 19, 2022
The course is refrshing. The teacher is excellent and informative. I learn a lot and wish I can pass the FACEBOOK examination. I start from the latest course backward to the first one as I learn data analytics before. I wish I won't forget all practical issues in the final exam
By praphat c•
Dec 31, 2021
clear info and good course. however, just annoy with tutor many times about her hair and movement all the times. it might be because of too much zoom in to her posture.