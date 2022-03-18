Chevron Left
Marketing Analytics with Meta by Meta

4.8
stars
41 ratings
8 reviews

This course explores Meta Marketing Analytics Tools. You’ll learn how the advertising platform works and you’ll learn to create ads using Meta Ads Manager. Then, you’ll learn how Meta reports results and how you can customize the reports to match your business goals. You’ll also learn how you can use Meta experiments to evaluate the effectiveness of your advertising campaign. You’ll learn to optimize ads with A/B testing and you will explore how you can integrate data from Meta campaigns in marketing mix modeling. In this course, you’ll also find a summary of Meta’s recommended approach to data analysis. By the end of this course you will be able to: • Describe how an ad is created and delivered in Meta Ads Manager • Evaluate campaign results • Conduct an A/B Test • Evaluate advertising effectiveness with Conversion Lift Tests • Evaluate advertising effectiveness with Brand Lift tests • Choose the best approach to evaluating advertising effectiveness given a scenario • Explain how and when to apply Marketing Mix Modeling • Choose the best approach to optimizing your marketing mix given a scenario • Implement a full analysis process from the formulation of a hypothesis to recommending measurement solutions, performing an analysis, generating insights and presenting results and recommendations This course is for people who want to learn how to use Meta Ads Manager to conduct advertising effectiveness tests and evaluate their campaign results. Learners don't need marketing or data analysis experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate. Ideally, learners have already completed course 1 (Marketing Analytics Foundation), course 2 (Introduction to Data Analytics), course 3 (Statistics for Marketing), and course 4 (Data Analytics Methods for Marketing) in this program....

MM

Feb 5, 2022

The course helped me to summarize all the knowledge and skills learned during the previous courses within the Program.

AR

Jan 23, 2022

Helped me revise all the stuff that I have learnt in the previous courses in the specialization.

By Muhammad A Y

Mar 18, 2022

Specially thanks Coursera Give this Oppertunity and my beloved instructor these Courses (Anke Audenaert

) i really learn a lot from this course i love the excellent way of teaching (Anke Audenaert

) by Meta i love meta

By Learning S

Mar 26, 2022

from this course i've learned so many useful insight to make an analysis from the marketing campaign. It's not only marketing analytics but at the end of the course they also give me a quick tips to make good presentation

By Meline

Feb 6, 2022

By Осепян Л Р

Mar 11, 2022

It was were valuable and full of insights! I do recommend it if you are just a beginner in this field!

By Archana T R

Jan 24, 2022

By ArtamielIDN

Mar 8, 2022

Very helpful to learn how to use facebook in marketing

By Lucas A

May 6, 2022

Curso muy completo y explicado de clara.

By Victor H

Feb 19, 2022

The course is refrshing. The teacher is excellent and informative. I learn a lot and wish I can pass the FACEBOOK examination. I start from the latest course backward to the first one as I learn data analytics before. I wish I won't forget all practical issues in the final exam

By praphat c

Dec 31, 2021

clear info and good course. however, just annoy with tutor many times about her hair and movement all the times. it might be because of too much zoom in to her posture.

