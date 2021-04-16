FF
Jan 23, 2021
Iam really happy I chose social media marketing as my course.they have very unique way of teaching and now I'm aware of so many different ways and tricks to grow on a business page. Thank you so much❤
GZ
May 2, 2021
I liked the teacher of the course ! Her voice, accent, intonation were clear. She is the best speaker that I have seen so far. Thanks for such insightful course!!!! I already recommended on Linkedln.
By Agnes B•
Apr 15, 2021
The course was very valuable to me. Anke makes it look simple and was very encouraging. I like her presentation of various tools and her simple explanations of concepts that I was unfamiliar with.
By Savitri W•
May 11, 2021
I really enjoyed the course, a great pace, explanation, and exercise. The spreadsheet though... gosh, that's a bit difficult to read. I understand but hard to read, especially for the final exam.
By Muhammad F B Y•
Nov 14, 2020
I really loved the final test for this course since it's very hands-on and required us to use our theoretical knowledge and skills onto the content given to be able to answer the questions.
By Melissa M•
Dec 3, 2020
Loved all the information that was provided in this course. I'm a visual person, so I love the fact that we get to practice what we learn as we go. Makes things much clearer. Thank you!
By Melissa Y•
Aug 5, 2021
You get what you pay for. But depending on your privilege some pay more than others.
It is fairly priced for me but I encountered several technical issues and a lacking fair academic code of conduct with this course. Text boxes like these are not optimised for the smartphone app, in particular, I use the coursera app from Google Play for my Google Pixel. That means people can only access courses like these if they have access to a computer as it simply cannot be completed by smartphone. I understand this is not Facebook's domain but as a resident educator they have a lot of resources and power to work with Coursera to benefit everyone. They can easily improve app optimization for smartphone UX as Facebook are literally industry leaders and a larger company than Coursera. Secondly, there are far too many loopholes in this course which tarnish its reputability as a genuine certificate. I have done other Coursera courses via real education institutions such as Macquarie University with their Big History course and others which rarely, if ever rely on Peer-reviewing. There is nothing wrong with peer-reviewed assessments however this gave me the impression that Facebook's team on this is either a tiny bit lazy or very greedy and clearly don't want to hire an extra person who can review the assessments or even build a program to detect some correct responses to help offload the work. Given Facebook's groundbreaking history with this type of technology I find it ludicrous to be confronted with how little effort went into cordinating this course - instead just leave it up to random people, some who barely speak English to review other's work. If people speak other languages they deserve more support and tools within the course so they can easily translate the work if they absolutley must be forced to review work they may not totally understand. It is embarassing and degrading for them and us, receiving work to score in a language you struggle with and recieving a poor fail grade for something that was objectively deserving of a passing grade is just wrong. If facebook or coursera cannot cater to people with ESL or minimal English then they need to stop enticing less priviliged people with this course and simply state that it is only for English speakers. I feel for those in less developed countries who took this course (the whole course certificate, not just 2/5 of this unit where I am making the review) who are adjustdely paying a lot more compared to someone like me from a Western country. Yeah if you're a corpo drone reading this I know you will say "but the price is obviously the same for everyone, you pay $63 per month in your currency and others pay an equal amount in their currency". Yeah of course I understand that but do you realise how predatory this is for people really struggling with the language this is based on if they clearly do not speak it fluently, and how much longer it would take them to finish learning different components of the course compared to someone like me who easily glides through the content in about 5 hours for a whole unit. That means they are paying more per month because it literally takes them longer to figure it out. Extremely unethical and makes me distrust Facebook even more than I already did before signing up to this course. I am going to guess it takes a student/customer probably a year or two if they have no English. So yeah, other than the $63 per month I can easily fork out as a native English speaker from Australia,and coupled with the potential I have to finish this unit far quicker than the average coursera member (I am guessing I will be done with every class in less than 2 months meaning I will only $126 before getting my certificate... I really just want to reiterate how frustrating and embarassing these discussion forums are when most people can barely comprehend or have the knowledge or resources to use simple, free ranslation tools like Google Translate, and having my hard work poorly judged by them. It is not their fault. They are just trying to get ahead in life by being certified for the industry. Once again, severely dissapointed with Facebook and cannot wait until someone more ethical and with common sense topples their unfair monopoly of the industry. Facebook would never hire someone like me because I have too much heart and I am not a robot. Thanks for the certificate, I will be sure to make it sound far better than it actually is for employers so I get a decent job. Way too much effort of dealing with people who don't understand you for what it was worth. The content was very easy though, it was second nature to me anyway. Even though there is hardly anyway to prove that since people can just re-do the quizzes until they get a passing grade. LOL if only he real world worked like that and prestigious universities just let you take exams over and over again until you guess right. If only real universities scammed more third world students of their money by enticing fake opportunities of employment. They haven't a hope in hell and I truly feel sorry for each one of them who took this course.
By Tommaso P•
Jan 15, 2021
Worst tests and assignments ever. Too simple and without any utility with the course goals.
Save your time and money, you can find the same and even better information for free on Youtube.
By Shubham S•
Oct 2, 2020
Expected much more content about Social media in it.
By Jamie M•
Apr 5, 2021
Garbage useless waste of time
By Sonam K•
Dec 11, 2020
I have been waiting 3 weeks for my grade and I have not yet received it. I have been delayed in receiving my certificate.
By Rafiq N S•
Mar 4, 2021
This course is amazing! It gives me a new perspective of using social media, makes me know the power of social media, and teach me how to use social media for marketing purpose. Thank you Mrs. Anke
By Lim F Y•
Jan 1, 2021
I love the instructor! Her voice is clear and soothing, her accent and intonation is interesting and everything that came out of her mouth just stays in my brain. The classes were never boring and as a non-native English speaker, I don't even have the need to turn on the subtitle. She is the best speaker that I have seen so far. The course-mates are all helpful and I like the hands on experiences and discussions. I definitely benefited from this course.
By ED C A•
Oct 22, 2020
Easy to go through, but it’s also very thorough. When they told you they’re going to get you ready for an entry level job in social media management, they meant it. You’ll find all the things you need to further your social media management skills. The outputs every week are good for practice too and the lectures are structured well. 10/10 would recommend for beginners.
By Fhaiza•
Jan 24, 2021
Iam really happy I chose social media marketing as my course.they have very unique way of teaching and now I'm aware of so many different ways and tricks to grow on a business page. Thank you so much❤
By Pablo M•
Apr 27, 2021
habian videos sin subtitulos, y el calendario me parecio mal explicado y dificil de comprender,un poco tedioso 50% de la informacion es util
By divyansh k•
Oct 14, 2020
I am a professional digital marketer and have my own agency. I took this course to refresh my knowledge and get more in depth insights from facebook itself.
By Faezur R F•
Apr 27, 2021
I learnt about how to make content successfully . The lecture is good , though I practice at my own page . But I need some challenging . Want more practical like build up own page and gave screen shot then linking with upwork or fivver for work.
By Bin J•
Feb 9, 2021
The class is great, but there is something wrong with the certificate 'FACEBOOK' logo.
By Ozzie L•
Feb 10, 2021
I think the assignments in the form of projects are solid application for what was learned. Additionally, when one gets somethign wrong on a quiz one is directed to the vidoe that covers that information. I did have an issue with my last quiz. I felt my answer was correct using the data provided, but I did not know how to review it with an instructor, but that may be that I have more to learn about how all this works.
Last thought- sometimes navigating through assignment submission was not smooth and trying to figure things out took some time, which can be a problem for many of us who seem to keep running out of time!
However, all in all, the course was very much worth it and I was able to use all the knowledge I learned to give a client management advice that he was very grateful for- so thank you!
By Carolina J•
Nov 20, 2020
Very good course, clear, concise, with very good examples and practical exercises. An excellent complement to Course 1. Anke is an excellent instructor, she explains very well, she spreads her enthusiasm for the subjects. The slides and graphic are of very good quality.
Muy buen curso, claro, conciso, con muy bueno ejemplos y ejercicios prácticos. Un excelente complemento del Curso 1. Anke es excelente instructora, explica muy bien, contagia su entusiasmo por los temas. Los slides y ayudas graficas son de muy buena calidad.
By Carina M d P•
Dec 29, 2020
Great course and an equally excellent teacher! I learned a lot which is so much refreshing and inspiring, too. All the tools, insights, and learnings are what I'll bring when I finally land some gigs as a Social Media Manager. Or maybe pursue this career in Social Media Marketing later on. I am looking forward to exploring other interesting opportunities in this field aside from content writing or content strategy which I do now. Thank you, Coursera!
By Wissam s•
Dec 17, 2020
This course is rich in valuable information and many examples that have contributed to consolidating the information
I recommend it to everyone who wants to enter the world of social media marketing
By Contreras M•
Oct 27, 2020
Excellent course. Easy to understand for beginners and with a lot of practical information to apply. I really enjoyed it and learned how to manage social media basic communication for business
By Cheryl M•
Jan 14, 2022
A lot of the insight information is outdated and needs to be upgraded
By Kayla M•
Sep 28, 2021
Some valuable content but much of it assumes you've never even looked at social media -- so it's truly a beginner course. The peer-reviewed assignments are a waste of time; the feedback is not helpful at all. I try to give insight to the assignments I review, but I never get anything back besides "hi!" or "good!".
By Sandra K•
Jun 14, 2021
I have found this course to be extremely valuable if somewhat advanced for me at this time. I had very little proficiency in social media applications or the more recent changes to office products (google docs, etc). It has been a bit of a challenge but was able to understand the material and keep up with the assignments. Having FB and IG business accounts related to my business interests would have helped to make the connection between theory and application, as hands on would have been more meaningful.
Didn't find student engagement process via discussion boards user friendly but that may speak to my level of competence rather than the course. Although, I have taken other online courses (Gale and Lynda, for example) and had no problem with with the discussion boards there.
Not sure that I fully highly competent in the application of the course content but will continue to keep learning and seeking opportunities to apply it now and once my business plans have been more fully articulated.