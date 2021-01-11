MP
Dec 26, 2020
Anke is just awesome! Her way of teaching the course keeps me engaged and eager to learn more. All the materials were explained in a clear, concise and and easy to follow ways. Really a great content!
RS
Jan 16, 2021
This course is amazing! It gives me a new perspective of using social media, makes me know the power of social media, and teach me how to use social media for marketing purpose.\n\nThank you Mrs. Anke
By Fay v B•
Jan 11, 2021
The course was really interesting. Because they started with the basics, it was really understandable. Furthermore, the assignments helped me to put the theory into practice which was really helpful.
By Thabo N•
Nov 29, 2020
Marketing is a new domain to me, for someone who's new to this i will recommend this course because of the ease the course is structured and that facilitates understanding of very difficult concepts.
By Sophia D•
Sep 23, 2020
Maybe I'm judging it too harshly, because it IS targeted to beginners. I found it overly simplistic. In the end, I didn't bother watching the videos because the assignments could be easily done in under 5 minutes without watching the content. I found the second week in particular very redundant. Most people already know about Facebook, Instagram, etc. It was nothing new. Same for the final week. I honestly didn't bother watching the videos at all and simply took the test, which I had 100% success at, because it was that easy.
I'd personally only take this course for the certificate that it gives. It doesn't have much value beyond that.
By Rajdeep C•
May 7, 2021
The course is extremely helpful and is taught in a very engaging way. Anke is a superb instructor who believes in clearing the concepts through real-life examples, making learning easy and effective.
By saad s•
Dec 30, 2020
The course is excellent. I just have one suggestion The peer-graded assignments should be cross-checked and detailed evaluation with examples should be provided so we can check our mistakes. Thanks
By Lorelyn D•
Oct 11, 2020
Thank you so much, Anke! It was a wonderful journey learning Introduction to Social Media Marketing. As heavy user of social media, it is really great to learn academically and officially!!!!
By Mariane P•
Dec 27, 2020
By Abdelaziz S•
Oct 22, 2020
A very interesting introduction to the social media marketing world. It contains all the basics and very well explained in a fun and energetic way by the instructor with real-world examples.
By Rafiq N S•
Jan 17, 2021
By Gifty O•
Oct 27, 2020
This course is very enlightening. Even though I have been on social media and earned money using it, this course has opened my eyes to more opportunities! Thank you so much Anne!
By Marcela M•
Oct 16, 2020
what a fun ad interesting way to learn about social media. Regardless of your career, it is for common knowledge, convertation, business....anyone can learn from this course.
By My A N•
Oct 18, 2020
Thank you Facebook & Coursera for operating the course, bringing myself closer to the learning opportunity to understand and step-by-step approaching Social Media Marketing education in a much more effective, fun, engaging way through not just learning the knowledge but also the assignments that made the whole learning experiences worth the investments!
I have a better understanding about Social Media Marketing now after participating the course on Coursera, thank you for the knowledge!
And here is my Certification!
https://coursera.org/share/12dda4c40c3b541c77311bbfff7656f1
By Shameeza W•
Oct 15, 2020
If you're someone like me with business ideas but you want to build a solid foundation before you go headfirst into things, then this is a great way to start. I was actually able to help fine-tune my business proposal and gave me great insights with social media marketing strategies tailored to your type of business. Would definitely recommend you do it to increase your knowledge and business production. The students are amazing and gave great reviews and help motivate you to do more. 5+ Star
By Jasper•
Oct 12, 2020
i have learned a lot from this course, understand ing the unique characteristics of the platforms as well as how to target your audience... the customer journey is something that meant a lot to me and yes thanks once again for all the information shared :)
By Saurabh S•
Dec 25, 2020
The course covers all the basics you are gonna need. It all starts with making a business account on some of the most famous social media platforms. The course gives you all the basic knowledge you need to become a social media marketer. You will learn how to make SMART goals and KPIs related to those goals. You will also learn about your target audience and how to make them engage with your product. Overall in this course, you are going to get well-managed information about what you are going to need for being a social media marketer.
By Kelly•
Oct 7, 2020
This is a good and valuable course as it is awarded by Facebook and Coursera. The Instructor teach in a vey clear way, and the content are all very useful. The assignments and test really help in reviewing your understanding of the content, please do really take part in the assignment and test, you will really benefit from them.
By Dounia D•
Oct 5, 2020
I am really looking forward to more details on Customer Journey, KPIs in FB, IG or other social media analytics, I love details when it comes to understanding the usage of social media for businesses. The course was a great review at parts and a great source of new information! Thank you.
By Solomon J M•
Mar 2, 2021
Wow! Had fun learning this course, I enjoyed it and even exceeded the recommended weekly hours. This is really a great start, and Anke is really a top-notch lecturer, and tipping my hat to all who develop this course. Looking forward to the next course.
By Zulkifli B M•
Oct 18, 2020
For me, though this is just an introduction, it's provide me a lot of input regarding social media marketing. This course absolutely a stepping stone for a new learner like me who just venture marketing world.
By Dana M L•
Nov 1, 2020
I learned a lot from this course. It explains the basics (which I knew already) but they expand it and give you proper tips to plan out your marketing plan. It is good to go back and learn it again.
By Jessica A•
Dec 1, 2020
This course was (no offense) so much better than I expected! It is remarkably up to date and the teacher is so easy to pay attention to and grasp what she's saying. I'm super impressed and happy!
By Aldrin P•
Nov 4, 2020
I absolutely enjoyed learning this course, this course is simplified and great for beginners as well, it is well created and thank you Mrs. Anke Audenaert for wonderfully explaining the course.
By Kristen M V•
Oct 27, 2020
Great, easy to follow lessons. Lots of great starter information needed to create a solid foundation for Social Media Marketing. Overall enjoyed this course and was able to complete it quickly!
By Nauman A•
Mar 28, 2022
It's a great course, throughout the course I learned so many new things about Digital Marketing. And I am looking forward to learning many more things in the remaining courses of this specialization.
By robert y•
Oct 9, 2020
A must-attend course for anyone with a business that they want to grow or survive going forward. Without an understanding of where marketing is going a business cannot survive.