AI Ethics: What It Is and Why It Matters

It may be easiest to illustrate AI ethics with a real-life example. In December 2022, the app Lensa AI used artificial intelligence to generate cool, cartoon-looking profile photos from people’s regular images. From an ethical standpoint, some people criticized the app for not giving credit or enough money to artists who created the original digital art the AI was trained on [1]. According to The Washington Post, Lensa was being trained on billions of photographs sourced from the internet without consent [2].
Another example is an AI model called ChatGPT, that enables users to interact with it by asking questions. ChatGPT scours the internet for data and answers with a poem, Python code, or a proposal. The ethical dilemma is that people are using ChatGPT to win coding contests or write essays. It raises similar questions to Lensa, but with text rather than images.
These are just two popular examples of AI ethics. As AI has grown in recent years, influencing nearly every industry and having huge positive impact on industries like health care, the topic of AI ethics has become even more salient. How do we ensure bias-free AI? What can be done to mitigate risks in the future? There are many potential solutions, but stakeholders must act responsibly and collaboratively in order to create positive outcomes across the globe.
AI ethics refers to the issues that stakeholders (from engineers to government officials) need to consider to ensure artificial intelligence technology is developed and used responsibly. This means taking a safe, secure, humane, and environmentally friendly approach to AI.
AI ethics can cover avoiding bias, ensuring privacy of users and their data, and mitigating environmental risks [3]. Codes of ethics in companies and government-led regulatory frameworks are two main ways that AI ethics can be implemented. By covering global and national ethical AI issues, and laying the policy groundwork for ethical AI in companies, both approaches help regulate AI technology.
More broadly, discussion around AI ethics has progressed from being centered around academic research and non-profit organizations. Today, big tech companies like Google and Meta have assembled teams to tackle ethical issues that arise from collecting massive amounts of data. At the same time, government and intergovernmental entities have begun to devise regulations based on academic research.
AI ethics are important because AI technology is meant to augment or replace human intelligence (hence the name, artificial intelligence). When technology is designed to replicate human life, problems naturally arise.
Poorly constructed AI projects built on biased or inaccurate data can have harmful consequences on minority groups and individuals. Further, if AI algorithms and models are built too hastily, then it can be difficult for engineers and product managers to keep up with the changes and mitigate any risks in the AI’s decisions.
Developing ethical principles for responsible AI use and development requires industry actors to work together. Stakeholders must examine how social, economic, and political issues intersect with AI, and determine how machines and humans can coexist harmoniously.
Science fiction—in books, film, and television—has toyed with the notion of ethics in artificial intelligence for a while. In Spike Jonze’s 2013 film Her, a computer user falls in love with his operating system because of her seductive voice. It’s entertaining to imagine the ways in which machines could influence human lives and push the boundaries of “love”, but it also highlights the need for thoughtfulness around these developing systems.
There are plenty of real-life challenges that can help illustrate AI ethics. Here are just a few.
If AI doesn’t collect data that accurately represents the population, their decisions might be susceptible to bias. In 2018, Amazon was under fire for its AI recruiting tool that downgraded resumes that featured “women” (such as “Women’s International Business Society”) in it [4]. In essence, the AI tool discriminated against women and caused legal risk for the tech giant.
As mentioned earlier with the Lensa AI example, AI relies on data pulled from internet searches, social media photos and comments, online purchases, and more. While this helps to personalize the customer experience, there are questions around the apparent lack of true consent for these companies to access our personal information.
Some AI models are large and require significant amounts of energy to train on data. While research is being done to devise methods for energy-efficient AI, more could be done to incorporate environmental ethical concerns into AI-related policies.
Creating more ethical AI requires the evaluation of policy, education, and technology. Regulatory frameworks can ensure that technologies benefit society rather than harm it. Globally, governments are beginning to enforce policies for ethical AI, including how companies should deal with legal issues if bias or other harm arises.
Anyone who encounters AI should understand the risks and potential negative impact of AI that is unethical or fake. The creation and dissemination of accessible resources can mitigate these types of risks.
It may seem counterintuitive to use technology to detect unethical behavior in other forms of technology, but AI tools can be used to determine whether video, audio, or text (hate speech on Facebook, for example) is fake or not. These tools can detect unethical data sources and bias better and more efficiently than humans.
Each of these actors play an important role in ensuring less bias and risk for AI technologies.
Academics: Researchers and professors are responsible for developing theory-based statistics, research, and ideas that can support governments, corporations, and non-profit organizations.
Government: Agencies and committees within a government can help facilitate AI ethics in a nation. A good example of this is the Preparing for the Future of Artificial Intelligence report that was developed by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) in 2016, which outlines AI and its relationship to public outreach, regulation, governance, economy, and security.
Intergovernmental entities: Entities like the United Nations and the World Bank are responsible for raising awareness and drafting agreements for AI ethics globally. For example, UNESCO’s 193 member states adopted the first ever global agreement on the Ethics of AI in November 2021 to promote human rights and dignity.
Non-profit organizations: Non-profit organizations like Black in AI and Queer in AI help diverse groups gain representation within AI technology. The Future of Life Institute created 23 guidelines that are now the Asilomar AI Principles, which outline specific risks, challenges, outcomes for AI technologies.
Private companies: Executives at Google, Meta, and other tech companies, as well as banking, consulting, health care, and any other industry that uses AI technology, are responsible for creating ethics teams and codes of conduct. This often creates a standard for companies to follow suit.
The ultimate question for our society to answer is, how do we control machines that are more intelligent than we are? Lund University’s Artificial Intelligence: Ethics & Societal Challenges explores the ethical and societal impact of AI technologies. Ranging from algorithmic bias and surveillance, to AI in democratic vs. authoritarian regimes, you’ll learn so much about AI ethics and why it matters in our society.
NBC News. “Lensa, the AI portrait app, has soared in popularity. But many artists question the ethics of AI art, https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/internet/lensa-ai-artist-controversy-ethics-privacy-rcna60242.” Accessed December 16, 2022.
Washington Post. “Your selfies are helping AI learn. You did not consent to this, https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/12/09/chatgpt-lensa-ai-ethics/.” Accessed December 16, 2022.
Forbes. “AI Ethics: What It Is And Why It Matters, https://www.forbes.com/sites/nishatalagala/2022/05/31/ai-ethics-what-it-is-and-why-it-matters/?sh=1653ccb63537.” Accessed December 16, 2022.
Reuters. “Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-jobs-automation-insight/amazon-scraps-secret-ai-recruiting-tool-that-showed-bias-against-women-idUSKCN1MK08G.” Accessed December 16, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.