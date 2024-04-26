Supply chain analysts use data and other analytical methods to improve an organization’s planning and distribution of manufactured goods. They advise an organization and its suppliers to drive efficiency and cost savings while maintaining quality assurance, on-time delivery, and inventory management.

As an entry-level supply chain analyst, you’ll be expected to know the basics of quantitative data analysis and supply chain management software. You’ll need to know how to use these tools to collect, organize, and synthesize data and present your recommendations to improve business operations.

Similar roles include data analyst, business analyst, business intelligence analyst, and supply chain manager.

Read more about entry-level supply chain analyst careers and tips:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much money does an entry-level supply chain analyst make? ‎ Entry-level supply chain analysts can expect to make an average base salary of $63,166 with 0-1 years of experience, according to Glassdoor. That number goes up to $69,368 per year with 1-3 years of experience. Glassdoor. Supply Chain Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/supply-chain-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,20.htm. Accessed February 6, 2024. ‎ Chevron Right What does a supply chain analyst do? ‎ Supply chain analysts are responsible for ensuring the right quantity of products get manufactured and distributed, from factory to warehouse to customer. They analyze inventory data, provide improvements to business operations, identify market trends, and implement software tools to make the process more efficient. ‎ Chevron Right How do you become a supply chain analyst? ‎ To become a supply chain analyst, you’ll want to gain skills in quantitative data analysis, pulling and inputting data in software (such as SAP or Oracle), problem solving, organization, and communication. Many entry-level supply chain analyst jobs want to hire candidates with bachelor’s degrees, so it might be helpful to earn your degree in supply chain management or business management. Build your skills with a professional certificate and start conducting supply chain analysis. Then, you’ll be ready to apply for entry-level jobs. ‎