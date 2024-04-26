Start Your Supply Chain Analyst Career

As an entry-level supply chain analyst, you’ll play an important role in planning, analyzing, and monitoring an organization’s supply chain, to ensure efficient distribution. Get started on this career path with the resources below.

[Featured image] Supply Chain Analyst in an orange shirt sits at a laptop computer
What Is a Supply Chain Analyst? (And How to Become One)

Supply chain analysts help facilitate and manage the complex world of supply chain for companies. There has never been a better time to become a supply chain analyst.

October 25, 2022

[Featured image] A supply chain analyst in a blue shirt sits at a desk with a laptop computer near a window.
Supply Chain Analyst Salary: 2024 Guide

Supply chain analysts use data analytics techniques and tools to ensure that supply chains operate efficiently. Learn how much you can expect to make in this important role.

October 26, 2022

[Featured Image]: Supply chain manager, wearing a black dress and with long black hair, preparing and planning the delivery network for products of the company.
Supply Chain Management: Definition, Jobs, Salary, and More

Learn what supply chain management is, why it is important, what the job duties are, and the key elements that make an effective supply chain manager.

January 27, 2023

[Featured Image] A supply chain manager stands in a warehouse holding a tablet.

Digital Supply Chains: Definition, Benefits, and Careers

Digital supply chains empower businesses with up-to-date information to ensure the most efficient planning possible. Learn more about how digital technologies are changing supply chains today.

September 30, 2022

[Featured Image]: A male, wearing a green shirt and a female wearing a black and white patterned top, sitting in front of her laptop, are meeting to discuss the latest strategy.

Digital Manufacturing: Definition and Examples

Digital manufacturing is an approach to manufacturing that uses computer systems to improve machines, processes, and productivity. Here’s what you need to know.

September 21, 2022

[Featured Image] A supply chain analyst draws a diagram on a window in blue ink. There are yellow Post-it notes stuck to the left side of the window.

Supply Chain Analytics: What It Is, Why It Matters, and More

Data is the bedrock of modern supply chain analytics. Learn how it’s used to improve supply chains world wide and what a future in this impactful career could look like for you.

September 8, 2022

[Featured Image]: A male, wearing a yellow jacket, is sitting at his desk, working on his laptop and his desktop.

What Is Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)?

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is software developed to manage and optimize business operations and processes. Learn all about ERP, its benefits, and whether it’s right for your business.

August 2, 2022

[Featured image] An operations manager leads a meeting in a company conference room.

What Is an Operations Manager? A 2024 Career Guide

An operations manager oversees many day-to-day business operations. Discover how you can get a job as an operations manager with this comprehensive guide.

March 29, 2022

Student walking around campus

How to Get Your First Job: A Guide

Getting your first job can be a confusing process. Here's a guide on how to navigate it.

August 10, 2021

Supply chain analysts use data and other analytical methods to improve an organization’s planning and distribution of manufactured goods. They advise an organization and its suppliers to drive efficiency and cost savings while maintaining quality assurance, on-time delivery, and inventory management.

As an entry-level supply chain analyst, you’ll be expected to know the basics of quantitative data analysis and supply chain management software. You’ll need to know how to use these tools to collect, organize, and synthesize data and present your recommendations to improve business operations.

Similar roles include data analyst, business analyst, business intelligence analyst, and supply chain manager.

Read more about entry-level supply chain analyst careers and tips:

