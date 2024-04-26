Start Your Digital Marketer Career

Digital marketing is a broad career field that encompasses many strategies and channels, from social media and email to pay-per-click ads and AI-driven chatbots. We have the resources you need to start your career in digital marketing.

[Featured image] A group of co-workers discusses digital marketing jobs to add to their team.
How to Get a Job in Digital Marketing

Explore the benefits of pursuing a career in digital marketing and how to land a digital marketing job.

August 24, 2022

[Featured image] A social media manager in a white shirt wears earbuds and studies for a digital marketing certificate. They are seated at a table with a laptop and a potted plant. More potted plants are arranged behind them.
8 Industry-Recognized Digital Marketing Certificates + How to Get One

Explore the potential career benefits of a digital marketing certificate and the steps to getting your credential in this field.

November 14, 2022

[Featured image] A job candidate negotiates his digital marketing salary.
Digital Marketing Salary: How Much Can You Earn in 2024?

This article provides salary trends and info as well as tips on how readers can improve their chances of earning their desired salary in this field.

August 24, 2022

[Featured Image] A marketing team is in a conference room to discuss market segmentation strategies.

What Is Market Segmentation? How It Works, Careers, and More

Discover how market segmentation helps you reach new customers. Find out about marketing jobs and market segmentation salaries.

February 3, 2023

[Featured image] A marketing team discusses marketing strategies.

Marketing: What Is It and Why Do Companies Need It?

Learn more about marketing and the different strategies that companies use to gain a bigger audience. Discover which marketing strategy that fits your company’s needs.

September 16, 2022

[Featured image] A digital marketer in glasses sits at a shared desk and reviews marketing channel performance on their desktop monitor.

What Is a Marketing Channel? 6 Types to Prioritize in 2024

Learn what a marketing channel is, explore examples of marketing channels, and how to prioritize channels to reach your business goals.

April 27, 2022

Explore digital marketing, build skills, and launch your career with courses from industry leaders

[Featured image] A woman in a blue shirt shows a marketing plan on a whiteboard to a group.

What Is a Marketing Plan? And How to Create One

Learn what a marketing plan is, how they help businesses, and the steps for building yours.

April 14, 2022

[Featured Image] An omnichannel marketing team meets in an office.

What Is Omnichannel Marketing? Definition, Examples + Strategy

Discover omnichannel marketing, why it’s important for designing a customer journey, and how to build your omnichannel marketing strategy.

April 12, 2022

[featured image] Two blond women stand looking at a laptop screen.

What Is Online Marketing? Developing a Competitive Strategy

Learn more about online marketing—or digital marketing—which requires understanding your audience and tailoring your message to fit each online channel.

March 22, 2022

[Featured image] A woman in a business suit presents a go-to-market strategy to her team in a conference room.

What Is a Go-To-Market Strategy? And How to Create One

Learn how creating a go-to-market strategy can prepare you for your product launch.

February 25, 2022

[Featured image] A woman leads her marketing team in defining their target market by building a user persona on a whiteboard.

What Is a Target Market? And How to Define Yours

Target markets help businesses craft compelling market strategies that can lead to successful market growth. Here's how to define the target market for your business.

February 23, 2022

[Featured image] A man holding a tablet stands in front of a whiteboard where the 4 Ps of marketing are listed in green marker.

The 4 Ps of Marketing: What They Are and How to Use Them

Learn what the 4 Ps are and how they can help you in your next marketing endeavor.

February 22, 2022

[Featured image] Three people work on a niche market plan for their yarn business.

What Is a Niche Market? And How To Reach One

Learn what a niche market is, the benefits of marketing and selling to one, and how to reach your niche market.

February 21, 2022

[Featured Image] Man with top bun and round glasses speaks in front of a camera in his living room.

What Is Content Marketing?

Good content marketing can attract customers by delivering exactly what they want to consume.

February 16, 2022

[Featured image] Two people working on an affiliate marketing campaign collaborate at a desk with a tablet and a laptop computer.

Affiliate Marketing: What It Is and How to Get Started

Learn the ins and outs of affiliate marketing and how you can start doing it yourself.

February 15, 2022

Digital marketing is a great field for people who enjoy helping businesses, engaging with customers online, promoting brands, exploring new technologies, and using data to improve marketing efforts. You can find digital marketing job openings in just about every industry, including e-commerce, education, health and wellness, finance, consulting, and more. Learning in-demand skills like marketing analytics, using customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and collaborating with influencers to reach new audiences can help you stand out when applying for entry-level jobs. Learn more about Coursera, digital marketing, and your career potential with these additional resources: 

