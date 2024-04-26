The time it takes to begin a career in digital marketing depends on several factors. These include the digital marketing role, the skills and education required for that role, the kind of employment you are seeking (self-employed, freelancer, or employee), and the time you have available to prepare for this career path.

For example, if you’re just starting out in this field, you may be able to gain relevant experience by completing courses or certificates in digital marketing and landing contract or freelance positions. If your goal is to seek employment, you may find that some employers require (or prefer) candidates with a degree in marketing or a related field. ‎