How to Get a Job in Digital Marketing
August 24, 2022
Digital marketing is a broad career field that encompasses many strategies and channels, from social media and email to pay-per-click ads and AI-driven chatbots. We have the resources you need to start your career in digital marketing.
Digital marketing is a great field for people who enjoy helping businesses, engaging with customers online, promoting brands, exploring new technologies, and using data to improve marketing efforts. You can find digital marketing job openings in just about every industry, including e-commerce, education, health and wellness, finance, consulting, and more. Learning in-demand skills like marketing analytics, using customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and collaborating with influencers to reach new audiences can help you stand out when applying for entry-level jobs. Learn more about Coursera, digital marketing, and your career potential with these additional resources:
The time it takes to begin a career in digital marketing depends on several factors. These include the digital marketing role, the skills and education required for that role, the kind of employment you are seeking (self-employed, freelancer, or employee), and the time you have available to prepare for this career path.
For example, if you’re just starting out in this field, you may be able to gain relevant experience by completing courses or certificates in digital marketing and landing contract or freelance positions. If your goal is to seek employment, you may find that some employers require (or prefer) candidates with a degree in marketing or a related field.
Digital marketing is a great career path for you if you enjoy being creative and analytical and collaborating with others. You can think of digital marketing as both a science and an art, combining skills like data science, search analysis, and understanding consumer behavior to help businesses succeed. Interests in search engine optimization (SEO), writing, making audio or video recordings, and posting on social media will certainly align your talents with working in digital marketing.
Helpful skills to consider as you get started as a digital marketer include search engine optimization (SEO), content writing, video production, and social media strategy, as well as developing strategic thinking and a data-driven mindset.