Not necessarily. A project management degree might make the road to managerial positions a little quicker, qualify you for more jobs, and provide a structured way for you to learn about this career path or the industry you want to be in. But there are plenty of project managers that do not have degrees in project management or other fields. Having the actual skills and experience to show you can do the job may matter just as much, or sometimes even more, in project management positions.

