Start Your Project Manager Career

In project management, you can explore diverse interests, including strategic planning, team collaboration, product innovation, and mentorship. Explore career possibilities and start your journey here.

[Featured Image] A female project manager, leads her project management team in a brainstorming session at a whiteboard.
What's a Project Manager? And How to Become One

If you enjoy planning and know how to set goals and inspire others to meet them, becoming a project manager may be the right fit for you. Find out project manager education requirements, salary ranges, and more as you consider this growing field.

June 10, 2022

[Featured image] A project manager in a white button-down shirt and black glasses stands in front of an office with a glass wall.
How to Become a Project Manager: 6 Steps (2024)

Become a project manager by building skills and experience, earning a certification, or working your way up on a team.

July 20, 2021

[Featured Image] A project manager in a blue shirt stands in front of a whiteboard and presents to three other people in a conference room.
Types of Project Management: Methodologies, Industries, and More

Project management methodology, industry, and personal strengths can shape your work as a project manager.

November 7, 2022

[Featured Image] An assistant project manager and a project manager stand in an office, reviewing notes from a project meeting.

What Does an Assistant Project Manager Do? (And How to Become One)

Thinking of becoming an assistant project manager? Learn more about the role of an assistant project manager, the skills and requirements for the job, and the steps needed to become one.

August 23, 2023

[Featured Image] An assistant project manager takes notes during a team meeting.

Assistant Project Manager Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Assistant project managers are multitaskers who help project managers plan and carry out projects for an organization. Learn more about the project manager salary, job outlook, career path, and job description.

August 22, 2023

[Featured Image]: Certified Project Manager, wearing a dark shirt, holding a coffee mug and tablet, and standing in front of a board with stickies as he prepares for a meeting.

How to Become a Certified Project Manager

Learn about different project management certifications, their benefits, and how to get certified.

February 15, 2023

Build your project management skills

[Featured Image] A technical project manager walks a team through a project plan on a whiteboard.

What Is a Technical Project Manager? (How to Become One)

Discover what goes into technical project management, including responsibilities, qualifications, and salary expectations, and learn the steps to embarking on this career path. 

June 27, 2022

[Featured image] An aspiring project manager looks through several project manager books as she studies for the PMP.

12 Project Management Books for Beginners

Here's a list of well-received project management books for beginners.

October 6, 2021

Project manager checks team progress on her tablet

Project Manager Career Path: From Entry-Level to VP

Project managers might go on to become senior project managers, directors, or even vice presidents and other executives.

August 4, 2021

[Featured Image] A project manager in a blue button-down shirt holds a clipboard and pen and interviews a candidate.

12 Project Manager Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

In a project manager interview, you're likely to encounter questions about your people skills, technical knowledge, and how you would react to specific situations.

July 28, 2021

[Featured image] An aspiring project manager looks at degree options

Do I Need a Project Management Degree?

A degree in project management can give you a structured way to learn how to be a project manager and let you access career networks. But getting one is not always necessary.

July 28, 2021

[Featured Image] A project manager is in business casual clothing and is facing her two coworkers while holding a tablet.

Project Manager Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Project managers are responsible for planning and executing projects—a critical role in any business. It’s a well-paying career with room to advance into even higher-paying positions.

April 16, 2021

[Featured Image] A lady in business casual clothing is holding a tablet and pen.

What Does a Project Coordinator Do?

Learn more about the job requirements as well as the skills and education you need to become a project coordinator.

March 30, 2021

[Featured image] A project manager stands in an office, smiling.

12 Project Management Methodologies: Your Guide

Set your project up for success by choosing the right project management methodology.

March 30, 2021

[Featured image] A project manager in a blue button-down leans against a whiteboard with colorful post-it notes on it.

How to Get a PMP Certification: An Overview

With over a million certification holders worldwide, the PMP is widely recognized and has been linked to multiple benefits for project managers. Here's what you need to know to get started.

February 22, 2021

Project management is a diverse field, with many opportunities to explore your passions and potential. Project managers work in almost every industry, including construction, software development, IT, finance, health care, marketing, and consulting. As a project manager, you’ll collaborate closely with your team to define the scope of a project, create a schedule plan, allocate resources, assign tasks, and more. To prepare for an entry-level role in this field, expand your knowledge of different project management methodologies and apply your skills to a variety of projects. Learn more about Coursera and discover additional resources for building foundational project management skills and preparing for your job search: 

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

