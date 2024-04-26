In project management, you can explore diverse interests, including strategic planning, team collaboration, product innovation, and mentorship. Explore career possibilities and start your journey here.
Project management is a diverse field, with many opportunities to explore your passions and potential. Project managers work in almost every industry, including construction, software development, IT, finance, health care, marketing, and consulting. As a project manager, you’ll collaborate closely with your team to define the scope of a project, create a schedule plan, allocate resources, assign tasks, and more. To prepare for an entry-level role in this field, expand your knowledge of different project management methodologies and apply your skills to a variety of projects. Learn more about Coursera and discover additional resources for building foundational project management skills and preparing for your job search:
You can become a project manager without experience by developing your project management skills and looking for entry-level project management positions. You might start by taking on project management-oriented tasks at your current workplace. If you want to learn the basics, consider an online course like the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate.
Not necessarily. A project management degree might make the road to managerial positions a little quicker, qualify you for more jobs, and provide a structured way for you to learn about this career path or the industry you want to be in. But there are plenty of project managers that do not have degrees in project management or other fields. Having the actual skills and experience to show you can do the job may matter just as much, or sometimes even more, in project management positions.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)* reports a median US salary as of 2022 of $95,370 for project management professionals, with the bottom 10 percent earning a median of $52,500 and the top 10 percent $159,150.