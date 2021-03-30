What Does a Project Coordinator Do?

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Learn more about the job requirements as well as the skills and education you need to become a project coordinator.

[Featured Image] A lady in business casual clothing is holding a tablet and pen.

Within the broader scope of project management, a project coordinator organizes and manages the various parts of a project to ensure its success. This includes assigning and monitoring daily tasks and communication, as well as creating reports and updates for the project manager and other members of management. A project coordinator serves an essential role in effective project management. 

Let’s take a closer look at the project coordinator job description.

What is a project coordinator?

In most cases, project coordinators assist project managers with specific administrative tasks related to their assigned projects. They organize and communicate all the details of projects and specific assignments to team members and serve as a liaison between those team members and the project manager. 

Project coordinator responsibilities

Project coordinators for companies in different business sectors can expect to handle a number of tasks that are specific to their companies. But many of the key responsibilities are the same. 

  • Monitoring the daily progress of projects 

  • Providing detailed updates to project managers or other stakeholders

  • Ensuring team members have the supplies and resources they need to complete their assigned tasks on time and within their budget limits

  • Organizing reports, invoices, contracts, and other financial files for easy access

  • Planning meetings and organizing project logistics

  • Performing billing and bookkeeping tasks

  • Ordering necessary office supplies

Differences between a project coordinator and a project manager

Some companies may use the term project coordinator in place of project manager, but the two titles usually refer to positions with different responsibilities. A project coordinator handles administrative tasks for the project manager and team members to keep the project running smoothly. This may include ordering equipment and supplies, managing deadlines and workflow, and scheduling meetings and appointments.

While a project coordinator carries out the necessary daily tasks to keep a project on track, a project manager develops the full outline for the project. This extends from the initial goal setting and planning phases all the way through to project completion and delivery to the client. This includes establishing budgets, estimating necessary resources, and plotting a timeline for completion. In some cases, project coordinators may move into project manager positions.

Learn more: What Does a Project Manager Do (and How Do I Become One)?

Placeholder

professional certificate

Google Project Management:

Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.

4.8

(41,183 ratings)

567,571 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication

Essential skills for a project coordinator

Regardless of the variations in projects across different industries, certain core skills are essential for almost any project coordinator. As critical members of project teams, they rely on the following:

  • Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential to work closely with team members and managers, and effectively manage problems as they occur.

  • Leadership: As the primary point of contact for team members, you must be able to provide guidance, feedback, and encouragement for achieving goals.

  • Organization and time management: Managing the daily activities and needs of an entire team requires an excellent ability to multitask and effectively manage your time.  

  • Computers and data entry: Budgets and other important documents for companies are usually created on computers and sometimes maintained in databases.

  • Problem-solving: Although project managers may step in to handle significant problems, you should be prepared to work through and resolve minor issues without assistance.

  • Positive attitude: Generally, a positive outlook makes it easier to handle the stress of unexpected challenges and also helps the entire team stay positive and motivated.

Why pursue a career as a project coordinator

If you are highly organized with an eye for detail and have the necessary communication and people skills to motivate others, a career as a project coordinator could be the right choice for you. Project coordinators can be found in a range of industries, including engineering, health care, technology, financial, legal, and construction. Well-known companies like Amazon and Medtronic hire project coordinators.    

Getting a job as a project coordinator can also be a first step toward a career in project management. Some project coordinators go on to become project managers, program managers, or portfolio managers.

Read more: Program Manager vs. Project Manager: What’s the Difference?

How much do project coordinators make?

According to PayScale, Inc., project coordinators in the U.S. make an average annual salary of $51,332 as of 2022 [1]. The overall salary range is $39,000 to $71,000 across the country. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies project coordinators as business operations specialists, citing a median annual salary of $77,420 [2, 3].

How to become a project coordinator

In general, landing a job as a project coordinator often requires at least a high school diploma and sometimes a bachelor's degree or technical certification. 

Acquiring a professional certification in project management can also show prospective employers that you have the necessary skills for the role. The Project Management Institute offers the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, one of the most recognized certifications in the country.  

Read more: How to Become a Project Manager in 5 Steps

Get started with Coursera

Whether you want to advance your current career or follow a brand new career path, you can master the skills you need to make it happen. Build job-ready skills for an entry-level role in project management with a Professional Certificate in project management from Google. You don’t need any previous experience, and the coursework helps prepare you for certifications from the Project Management Institute.

Placeholder

professional certificate

Google Project Management:

Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.

4.8

(41,183 ratings)

567,571 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Related articles

Article sources

1. PayScale. "Average Project Coordinator, https://www.payscale.com/research/US/Job=Project_Coordinator%2C_(Unknown_Type_%2F_General)/Salary." Accessed February 28, 2022.

2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Project coordinator, https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2015/youre-a-what/project-coordinator.htm." Accessed February 28, 2022.

3. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Project Management Specialists and Business Operations Specialists, https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes131198.htm." Accessed February 28, 2022.

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Learn without limits

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder