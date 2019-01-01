How to Plan a Content Calendar using Trello
Create a content calendar using Trello
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Content creation and managing when it is created is key to business in the online world. Finding tools to manage your content calendar will help to make the job much easier. By the end of this project you will have a content creation calendar on Trello that makes it a breeze. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Marketing
Content Creation
Organization
manage
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign into your Trello account, download a template for content creation and caterer the board background and labels to your needs.
Use your free power up to integrate a calendar with the Trello board.
Learn how to copy a card, add a checklist to a card and build a template card to be more efficient when using Trello.
Customize the Trello template for your own content calendar.
Use the Trello board to create content and follow the steps to complete a post.
