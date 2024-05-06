Have you ever struggled with organizing your projects efficiently, feeling lost in the chaos of tasks and deadlines? Imagine a tool that simplifies project planning, enhances collaboration, and adapts to your evolving project needs. How would that transform your workflow?
Trello for Beginners: Create a Simple Project Plan
What you'll learn
Navigate the Trello interface while applying the card, list and board components.
Establish Task Dependencies, Relationships, and Statuses for Effective Project Workflow Management.
Utilize Trello's labels, checklists, due dates, attachments and links for efficient task management and streamlined workflows in your project.
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task #1 - Create your first board.
Task #2 - Customize card members, labels, and checklists.
Task #3 - Customize card dates and use power-ups.
Task #4 - Customize the card attachments, establish card relations and covers.
Task #5 - Style text, collaborate in cards Create and use templates.
Basic Google Chrome user skills. Experience with Project Management including the use of Kanban boards would be beneficial
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.