Coursera Project Network
Streamlined Project Management with Trello: AI Integration
Coursera Project Network

Streamlined Project Management with Trello: AI Integration

Taught in English

Khristian Serrano

Instructor: Khristian Serrano

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 hour
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

What you'll learn

  • Be able to Initialize and Structure a Go-To-Market Plan Using Trello and AI Tools

  • Be able to Generate and Organize GTM Strategies Using ChatGPT and Trello

  • Be able to Enhance GTM Plan Content and Workflow Efficiency with Trello’s AI Tools

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 hour
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours

  • Receive training from industry experts
  • Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
  • Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
Placeholder

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Understand and set up the essential tools (Trello, Atlassian AI, ChatGPT) and begin structuring the SmartFit Watch marketing campaign.

  2. Utilise ChatGPT to brainstorm innovative marketing strategies for the SmartFit Watch.

  3. Develop a detailed Go-To-Market (GTM) plan for the SmartFit Watch using Trello and ChatGPT.

  4. Reinforce the application of marketing strategies and the use of Trello tools in project planning.

  5. Enhance the GTM plan's content using Atlassian Intelligence for improved engagement and relevance.

  6. Optimise the GTM plan's workflow using Trello's automation features.

  7. Integrate all skills and tools learned to finalise and polish a comprehensive GTM plan for a new scenario.

Recommended experience

Familiarity with Kanban of project management

Experience with Digital Marketing

Trello Standard or Premium Subscription

Access to ChatGPT

9 project images

Instructor

Khristian Serrano
Coursera Project Network
3 Courses862 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions