Get started with Asana
Get started with Asana fundamentals
Manage tasks, subtasks, sections and team collaboration
Changing project view and managing project workflow
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this guided project we will get started with Asana project management software by creating a free trial account online, project, task and subtasks. We will create sections to group tasks and manage execution with team members, comments, files and dependencies. change the views and manage your work with tracking, sorting and filtering. We will achieve a comprehensive overview of project management and Asana with the most important concepts needed to start running your projects.
No special background needed
Project Management
Project Planning
asana
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Overview and account creation
Create a project
Create a task
Create subtasks
Create sections and group tasks
Add team members
Manage tasks: dependencies, files, comments
Change the project view
Manage your work, sort and filter tasks
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
