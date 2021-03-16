Improve Efficiency in Asana for Project Managers
Understand the functionality of Asana.
Create a project in Asana.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this course you will learn how to effectively use Asana as a project management tool in order to improve project efficiency. You will learn how to create, organize, and sort tasks as well as set up project details within Asana. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Functionality of Asana
Create a project
Create tasks
Organize tasks
Sort tasks
by HRMar 16, 2022
I enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. The content is well organised and focused on practical hands on experience.
by SGMar 16, 2021
Very clear and detailed explanations. Highly recommended.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
