HR
Mar 16, 2022
I enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. The content is well organised and focused on practical hands on experience.
SG
Mar 16, 2021
Very clear and detailed explanations. Highly recommended.
By Sonya H•
Dec 13, 2020
This introductory course covered the essential components. Some of the videos need to be updated to reflect the updates. There missing content that I believe with using Asana, such as subtask, reports and print options.
By Alyssa H•
Feb 9, 2022
Should be called "Intro to Asana". This course just walks you through basic functions and dosent elaborate on the many ways Asana can be used for different projects.
By Hassan R•
Mar 16, 2022
By Sulu G•
Mar 17, 2021
By Maritza V•
Jan 29, 2022
Audio sounds like instructor is far away.
By Khuntol K•
Aug 13, 2021
New tools for use in my job. That great!
By Deep D•
Oct 25, 2021
Would love if it had more content.
By Devesh K•
Nov 8, 2021
good for very understanding.
By Karampatos G•
Jul 7, 2021
Very interesting course !
By Humphrey S•
Sep 15, 2021
Very useful
By Muhammad y•
Aug 1, 2021
very good
By Saurabh K•
Mar 15, 2021
Good
By Mohamad S B S•
Aug 20, 2021
Not enough complexity
By mahmood b j•
Dec 1, 2021
thank you