Chevron Left
Back to Improve Efficiency in Asana for Project Managers

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Improve Efficiency in Asana for Project Managers by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
55 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will learn how to effectively use Asana as a project management tool in order to improve project efficiency. You will learn how to create, organize, and sort tasks as well as set up project details within Asana. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

HR

Mar 16, 2022

I enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. The content is well organised and focused on practical hands on experience.

SG

Mar 16, 2021

Very clear and detailed explanations. Highly recommended.

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Improve Efficiency in Asana for Project Managers

By Sonya H

Dec 13, 2020

This introductory course covered the essential components. Some of the videos need to be updated to reflect the updates. There missing content that I believe with using Asana, such as subtask, reports and print options.

By Alyssa H

Feb 9, 2022

Should be called "Intro to Asana". This course just walks you through basic functions and dosent elaborate on the many ways Asana can be used for different projects.

By Hassan R

Mar 16, 2022

I enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. The content is well organised and focused on practical hands on experience.

By Sulu G

Mar 17, 2021

Very clear and detailed explanations. Highly recommended.

By Maritza V

Jan 29, 2022

Audio sounds like instructor is far away.

By Khuntol K

Aug 13, 2021

New tools for use in my job. That great!

By Deep D

Oct 25, 2021

Would love if it had more content.

By Devesh K

Nov 8, 2021

g​ood for very understanding.

By Karampatos G

Jul 7, 2021

V​ery interesting course !

By Humphrey S

Sep 15, 2021

Very useful

By Muhammad y

Aug 1, 2021

very good

By Saurabh K

Mar 15, 2021

Good

By Mohamad S B S

Aug 20, 2021

Not enough complexity

By mahmood b j

Dec 1, 2021

thank you

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder