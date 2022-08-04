Coursera Project Network
Asana for Beginners: Track project progress
Coursera Project Network

Asana for Beginners: Track project progress

Anna Dunn

Instructor: Anna Dunn

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours (approximately)
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

What you'll learn

  • Log into Asana and create a project. Then, create the sections and rules in the website project plan project.

  • Add a task to the project in the list view. Then, learn how to track the progress of the project and add tasks using a board and timeline.

  • Track the progress of the project using workflow and a dashboard in Asana.

Skills you'll practice

  • Category: Project Management
  • Category: Project Plan
  • Category: Operations Management
  • Category: asana

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Log into Asana and create a project

  2. Create the sections in the website launch plan project

  3. Add task and subtask to the project in list view

  4. Practice Activity: Create a project, section and task in Asana

  5. Track progress of project using board and timeline Asana

  6. Track progress of project using workflow and dashboard in Asana

  7. Cumulative Challenge task: Add a task to the board, timeline, add rule in workflow and edit chart in dashboard in Asana.

Recommended experience

Some project management experience is helpful, but not necessary.

Instructor

Anna Dunn
Coursera Project Network
Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

