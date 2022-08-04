Learners will learn how to log into Asana and create a project, then create the sections and rules in the website project plan project. Next, add a task to the project in the list view. Then learn how to track the progress of the project and add tasks using a board and timeline. Finally, we learned how to track the progress of the project using workflow and a dashboard in Asana.
Asana for Beginners: Track project progress
What you'll learn
Log into Asana and create a project. Then, create the sections and rules in the website project plan project.
Add a task to the project in the list view. Then, learn how to track the progress of the project and add tasks using a board and timeline.
Track the progress of the project using workflow and a dashboard in Asana.
Skills you'll practice
- Category: Project Management
- Category: Project Plan
- Category: Operations Management
- Category: asana
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Log into Asana and create a project
Create the sections in the website launch plan project
Add task and subtask to the project in list view
Practice Activity: Create a project, section and task in Asana
Track progress of project using board and timeline Asana
Track progress of project using workflow and dashboard in Asana
Cumulative Challenge task: Add a task to the board, timeline, add rule in workflow and edit chart in dashboard in Asana.
Some project management experience is helpful, but not necessary.
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.