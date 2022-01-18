Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get started with Asana by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this guided project we will get started with Asana project management software by creating a free trial account online, project, task and subtasks. We will create sections to group tasks and manage execution with team members, comments, files and dependencies. change the views and manage your work with tracking, sorting and filtering. We will achieve a comprehensive overview of project management and Asana with the most important concepts needed to start running your projects....
By Brenda M

Jan 18, 2022

I​ never recieved the pritned course

