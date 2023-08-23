How to start a career in software project management 

Software project management is an exciting field that gives you the opportunity to lead a team of software developers in creating new products. Discover the qualifications needed for the role, the average salary, and the job outlook for the field.
Software project management is integral to software design and development. A software project manager plays an essential role throughout all phases, from planning to client delivery. Project managers enjoy global demand as more complex projects require professional management.
You can begin a career in project management by completing your education, gaining optional certifications, and developing essential project management skills. Continue reading to explore the profession and its requirements.
Software project management is the logistical process that supervises and leads a software project through the production lifecycle. A software project manager makes sure the project stays on budget, and the team completes it within the allocated time frame.
In this role, software project managers help teams overcome barriers and oversee software projects, which have a unique production cycle compared to other kinds of projects. They also play a role in testing, customer feedback, and ongoing product updates. Software project managers monitor all aspects of software development and lead a development team to successful project completion.
The daily tasks for software project managers may vary; however, primary tasks involve managing all aspects of a software project, from shaping the project in the early planning stages to delivering the final product to the client. In the beginning stages, software project managers also define the project’s scope and work with stakeholders to determine factors like budget and time.
In this stage, they likely decide on project management methodologies and an overall strategy for completing the task. As the project progresses through the production lifecycle, they will collaborate with various teams to make sure the project is on schedule. When problems arise, they work with the appropriate team to find a solution.
Standard responsibilities include:
Communicating with all stakeholders, including clients, leadership, and team members
Delegating responsibilities, setting goals and milestones for the project
Supporting team members when problems arise and resolving conflict
Creating a scope and other planning documents
The average software project manager in the United States earns a base pay of $126,530 annually, with an additional average of $32,835 in additional compensation, bringing the total average salary of a software project manager to $159,365 [1]. The exact amount you can expect to earn in this career depends on factors such as your education level, professional experience, and where you live and work geographically.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects job growth for project managers to reach 6 percent from 2022 to 2032 [2]. The Project Management Institute explains this continued growth with three primary reasons:
An emphasis on project-oriented work leading to an increase in the number of complex projects requiring a project manager.
Higher demand globally as emerging and developing countries require more project managers.
The rate project managers are retiring from the field.
To begin your career in software project management, you will need to gain the proper education, earn relevant certifications, and develop project management skills. Let’s take a closer look at each step of the process.
According to Zippia, 69 percent of software project managers hold a bachelor’s degree, making it the most common requirement for the job [3]. Nineteen percent have a master’s degree, seven percent hold an associate degree, and four percent hold a high school diploma.
When it comes to deciding which field to study, 27 percent of software project managers majored in computer science [3]. Other popular choices include business (16 percent), electrical engineering (10 percent), and computer information systems (7 percent).
While your employer may only sometimes require additional certification to begin as a software project manager, the Project Management Institute offers a variety of certifications to help you learn valuable skills and demonstrate them to potential employers.
Project Management Professional (PMP): Project managers across all industries can earn this certification. Although not specific to software, the PMP certification is globally recognized and held by more than 1.2 million project management professionals.
Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM): This certification offers a globally recognized designation for professionals with less experience in the field, whereas the PMP above aids professionals who already have some experience.
PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP): This certification prepares project management professionals specializing in risk management who want to demonstrate to employers their ability to foresee problems before they occur and mitigate risk.
PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP): This certification will prepare you to lead Agile projects, which is vital to software project management. Professionals who are new to Agile projects may find this credential appropriate. It can lead to additional, more specialized certifications.
Disciplined Agile Scrum Master (DASM) Certification: The Disciplined Agile framework helps you adapt Agile methodologies to the specific needs of your team. This certification is also appropriate for beginners and can lead to more specialized levels of certification.
You will learn many software project management skills while completing your education and relevant credential programs. Before finding work in the field, understand what skills you’ll need and assess your abilities. You can complete additional training programs or online classes to fill in skills gaps in your resume. An online software project management course can help you gain specific or specialized skills.
In software project management, you’ll need to understand a variety of methodologies, project management software, and workplace skills.
ClickUp
GanttPro
Smartsheet
TeamGantt
Wrike
Kissflow
Trello
Asana
Communication
Critical thinking
Organization
Problem-solving
Analytic skills
Before starting your career as a software project manager, you can earn skills in similar positions. According to Zippia, 17.6 percent of software project managers begin in other fields of project management, while 14.9 percent begin in software development [4]. Twelve percent of the time, software project managers transition from senior software engineers.
After gaining experience as a software project manager, you may decide to transition into other job roles. Zippia reports that 34.4 percent of software project managers take different roles in project management, with an even 17.2 percent split between project manager and senior project manager titles. Another 11.6 percent transition into information technology project managers [4].
Ready to take the next step? Start your career in software project management with an industry leader in technology by earning your Google Project Management: Professional Certificate on Coursera.
You can complete this beginner-level course in as little as six months and learn skills like organizational culture, stakeholder management, strategic thinking, change management, Agile, Scrum, and more.
