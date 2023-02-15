How to Become a Certified Project Manager

There are many project management certification options to choose from to become a certified project manager. The certification you choose will depend on your career goals as a project manager, the industry in which you work, and your professional and educational qualifications.
You might consider earning more than one certification from various certifying organizations as you move forward in your career. Read on to learn more about available certifications, their costs, career benefits, and the steps to become a certified project manager.
A project manager certification is a credential awarded to individuals who work in project management or want to work in project management who satisfy the requirements for a specific project management certification program and pass the accompanying exam.
You can choose from several project manager certifications. The Project Management Institute (PMI) offers some of the most popular certifications. You can earn a general project manager certification or a speciality certification through PMI.
The well-known Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a good example. It is offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI) and is a globally recognized project management certification. PMI offers a number of other project management certifications in addition to PMP, each with different requirements and aimed at different experience levels.
PMI is not the only organization offering project management certification. Each certifying organization has its own education and experience requirements depending on the certification type and may require membership. You may find a number of general and specialty project management certifications from a variety of certifying organizations beyond the PMP.
The purpose of earning a PM certification is to advance your career as a project manager. Career advancement can mean better job opportunities, increased pay, greater job security, and enhanced job satisfaction.
According to the Project Management Institute's 2021 salary survey, individuals with PMP certification earned 16 percent more compared to project managers without a PMP certification across the 40 countries surveyed [1]. Similarly, the Global Association for Quality Management claims project management certification holders often benefit from a salary increase of 20 percent or more [2].
The Master of Project Academy, which proctors a number of project management certification courses from various institutions, recently surveyed 628 of its students across 124 countries. Of those who earned certification, 35.77 percent reported their salary increased by 10 percent, and 16.89 percent saw their salary rise by more than 20 percent [3]. Furthermore, 41.06 percent received a promotion or were hired for a new job.[3]
With the demand for certified project managers on the rise in industries such as software development, finance, construction management, and more, holding a project manager certification may lead to more job security and better opportunities. As a certified project manager, you may have more leverage when it comes to negotiating job offers and promotions.
Certification demonstrates proficiency in your field that employers desire. Certification holders may realize they have more options, and more mobility in their careers, and that can bring about more confidence and greater job satisfaction. Greater job satisfaction can also result in additional roles and responsibilities you may encounter as a certified professional.
You would benefit from becoming a certified project manager if you plan on working in project management long term or if you’d like more mobility and opportunity for growth in your current role. Project management certification can open doors and expand your options as far as where you work, the industry in which you work, and the roles and responsibilities you hold.
To know if certification is right for you, consider your long-term career plans and if certification will help you to achieve your career goals. Research your ideal career path. Find out what requirements and qualifications you need. If the roles you choose are certified project manager jobs, you can start to align your career goals with becoming a certified project manager.
It’s also important to consider the time and money it will take to gain certification when weighing the pros and cons. You may want to think about asking your employer about reimbursement options. Some employers help to pay for certification or offer resources to help you gain your certification. Certification brings value to your employer, not just you, so many companies are willing to support employees’ certification goals.
To become a certified project manager, you will need to meet all experience and education requirements to apply for certification and pass the certification exam for the certification in which you are applying. It’s helpful to review the requirements before applying. Some certifications require little to no professional experience, for example, while others require multiple years of experience.
You can find project manager certifications through professional organizations, schools, and IT vendors. Among the most popular professional organizations that offer general certifications are the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Global Association for Quality Management (GAQM), and the International Association of Project Managers (IAPM).
Read on to discover some certifications to explore for different stages of your career.
If you are just starting out in your career and want to learn more about project management or progress to the next stage in your career, these certifications are an excellent starting point.
Certified project manager (CPM-IAPM): Offered by IAPM, this certification requires no prior professional experience. Certification requires the passing of an online exam from home. Certification is internationally recognized and requires no recertification.
Associate in project management (APM): This certification, offered by GAQM, is also internationally recognized and a good fit for anyone new to project management. There are no prerequisites, but you are encouraged to complete an e-course to prepare for the exam.
Certified associate in project management (CAPM): This certification is one of PMI’s generalist certifications intended for entry and associate-level professionals. Prerequisites for this certification include a secondary degree (may include a high school diploma), and 23 hours of project management education completed prior to the online exam.
If you have been working in project management for some time and are looking to progress to a more senior level in your career, consider the following project manager certifications.:
Program manager professional (PgMB): This PMI certification is for senior-level professionals already working as program managers. Experiential prerequisites for this certification include 48 months of project management experience or a PMP, and 84 months of professional experience within the last 15 years. Educational requirements include either a secondary or four-year degree.
Professional in project management (PPM): GAQM offers this certification intended for working professionals with project management experience. You must take an e-course before taking the exam. There are no other prerequisites.
Master project manager (MPM): Offered by the American Academy of Project Management (AAPM), this globally recognized certification is ideal for project managers with experience who are looking to advance into senior-level positions. You need at least three years of project management experience and an AAPM-approved degree or training to apply for the certification.
Certified project director (CPD): The CPD is an advanced certification offered by GAQM. It's a globally recognized certification designed for senior and experienced project management executives who want to learn new skills and more advanced management techniques. Requirements include a prerequisite e-course, a bachelor’s degree or postgraduate degree, and one of the following certifications: PPM, PMP, Prince2® Practitioner, or CPM.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(73,328 ratings)
983,292 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
Certification costs will vary depending on the certification type and certifying organization. For some certifications, you can also enroll in a program to help you prepare for the exam. If you are a member of the certifying organization, you may receive a discount on the exam fee. In most cases, you will pay an application fee and exam fee to gain certification.
For generalist certifications for project managers, exam fees range from approximately $130 upwards to $1,000 or more. The PMP is a top choice offered by PMI. The price varies according to where you are in the world, but in the US, it costs $555 for non-members to take the exam or $405 for PMI members. To become a PMI member, you will pay a fee of $139.
To prepare for a project management certification exam, set a study schedule and try to stick to it. Research topics covered previously, post questions in online discussion groups and make use of any free training aids.
Some common topics and technical and personal skills you’ll likely see covered on certifications for project managers include:
Time management
Risk analysis
Scheduling
Communication skills
Crisis management
Budgeting and cost breakdown
Project scheduling
Phase model
Project review
Determining project scope
Planning, organizing, and implementing projects
Controlling projects
The education and experience requirements for certification vary by certification type and certifying organization. Certifications that are designed for entry to mid-level professionals generally have minimal educational requirements (a high school diploma or associate degree), and little or no experiential requirements. For certifications designed for professionals with project management experience, there are more educational and experiential requirements.
Once you’ve checked that you meet both the experience and educational requirements for the certification, you may have the option to enroll in a certification training program, depending on the certification. Some certifying organizations require that you also become a member in addition to enrolling in their program.
If you are working toward your PMP, for example, you have the option to enroll in a certification training program that ranges in cost and includes both self-guided and instructor-taught courses to prepare you for the PMP exam. Completing this certification training program satisfies the required 35 hours of education requirement.
Other online courses like the Google Project Management Professional Certificate can be a great way to help build foundational skills and learn about project management ahead of a formal certification exam.
Depending on the certification you’re pursuing, you’ll likely need to register to take the test and that may include submitting an application. If you are looking at certification through the PMI, you can submit your PMP application online. Once approved, you can pay for and schedule a time to take your PMP exam. Sign up for an online exam or in-person at a testing site near you. The exam is 180 questions and you have 230 minutes to complete it.
Now that you’ve decided which certification to pursue, done your test prep, and registered for your test, it’s time to take your certification exam. Exam length, timing, and location (in person or remote, for instance) will vary depending on the certification you’re pursuing. With the PMP, for example, you have three chances to pass and one year to take the exam after your application has been approved. The 180 exam questions are divided into three domains that include business and environment, people, and process. The PMI does not disclose information about the PMP exam passing score or exam pass rate.
Once you’ve become certified, you’ll likely need to keep the certification up to date. Most certifications require some type of recertification or maintenance. For the PMP, for example, you can keep your certification active by earning 60 professional development units (PDUs) every three years. PDUs can include learning opportunities in technology, business/strategic skills, or leadership. At least eight PDUs in each of these three categories is required. After completing a PDU, report PDUs online, and pay a renewal fee.
Online courses can be a great way to build project management skills and knowledge and explore the areas in which you might like to earn certification. The Google Project Management: Professional Certificate is an entry-level course with information on project management tools and software as well as skills like effective project documentation.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(73,328 ratings)
983,292 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
Project Management Institute (PMI). “Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey Twelfth Edition,”https://www.pmi.org/-/media/pmi/documents/public/pdf/learning/pmi_salary_survey_12th_edition_freeversion_final.pdf Accessed January 30, 2023.
Global Association for Quality Management. "Why GAQM Certification, https://gaqm.org/why_to_get_certified." Accessed January 30, 2023.
Master of Project Academy. "Certification after one year – Does It Pay To Earn A PM Certification?, https://blog.masterofproject.com/post-project-management-certification-survey/." Accessed January 30, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.