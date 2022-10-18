How to Announce Your New Job on LinkedIn

Learn how to craft an attention-grabbing LinkedIn announcement when you're starting a new role.
LinkedIn is an excellent way to network with professionals in your line of work and gain greater visibility for what you do. When you begin a new job, you have the option of announcing that news in two different ways.
You can add your new position to the “experience” section and switch on the “notify network” option. Doing so will promote your new job to your connections—the people in your immediate network—with a standardized announcement. However, you can also develop a longer, more personal announcement to summarize what you’ll be doing and thank anyone who helped you along the way.
In this article, we’ll discuss the important aspects of an attention-grabbing job announcement on LinkedIn so that you can shape the best message for your profile.
There are three elements to consider as you think about announcing your new job on LinkedIn using a more personal post: what you say, how you say it, and when you share the information. Let’s review each one:
In general, a comprehensive job announcement on LinkedIn will include your new title, excitement about the opportunity, and your gratitude about your new team or your previous one. Posts can also feature a picture and hashtags.
As a general rule, keep your announcement to two to three sentences. Each LinkedIn job announcement should feature some of the following components, though which ones you choose will be up to you:
Let your followers know that this isn’t a typical post. Use language such as “I’m excited to announce,” “I’m thrilled to share,” or “Big news!” to grab their attention. This kind of “hook” will set up the news that follows.
Share your new job title and the company you now work for. If you don’t want to include your specific title, you can summarize what you’ll focus on, such as “social media marketing” or “product design.”
Learn more: Setting and Achieving Long-Term Career Goals
Build off your job overview by detailing what you’re looking forward to about this new role. Perhaps you made an industry pivot and you’re excited to learn more, or you’re expanding your responsibilities, or you’re getting to be more creative in some way.
Many people incorporate gratitude in a job announcement, either shouting out former colleagues they enjoyed working with or new team members who have already made them feel included.
Find a picture, graphic, or another kind of image to go along with your post—either something original you take, like your new office set-up, or something publicly available, like the company’s logo. If you have access to graphic images, find one that suits the work-related nature of your announcement.
Many people use tags (typing in @ followed by a person’s name) to specifically call attention to coworkers past and present, along with hashtags at the end of their post so it becomes easier for people outside their immediate network to discover. Consider adding these elements to broaden your post’s visibility.
Learn more: Starting a New Job: 18 Tips for Early and Ongoing Success
You don’t have to include every single one of the six points above, though it’s generally a good idea to share what you’ll be doing and where. The post you ultimately end up writing will depend on how much you want to share—and how specific you want to be.
Based on the guidance above, we’ve put together four sample posts so you can see different possibilities:
Short and sweet: I’m happy to announce that I joined Company X as a software developer. I can’t wait to focus more exclusively on research as I begin contributing to this amazing team. #newjob #softwaredevelopment
Focus on the future: Today marks my first day as a senior product manager at @CompanyX. I’ll be working with a stellar team to lead some of our upcoming launches, and I’m looking forward to diving into the data to learn more about our users’ needs so we can deliver big results. #newjob #companyx #firstday
Shout out the past: I’m so excited to share that I started a new role this week: I’m the new social media coordinator at Company X. It’s already been an incredible first week, and I can’t wait to grow with this creative team and try out new ideas. Thank you to my amazing colleagues [@tag] and [@tag], who were a pivotal part of my growth at Company A. I will miss working with you both! But I’m ready for what’s to come.
Express thanks: This week, I’m beginning a new journey as a data analyst at Company X. I want to especially thank [person’s name] for their incredible support over the past three years as I set about dreaming of a new career. I so enjoyed my day-to-day work as a project manager, but I always found myself gravitating to the why behind every goal. After earning a professional certificate in project management from Google and interning with Agency X, I can’t wait to continue exploring this new path. #newjob #letsgrow
It’s best to wait until at least the first day of your new job to make your announcement. In fact, many people wait until the end of their first week, so they have more to say about the experience.
While you may want to share your news earlier, it’s a good idea to make sure you’ve wrapped up everything at your previous company and started at your new one before sharing an update. You should never announce before you’ve officially resigned from your current role. And, though rare, there have been times when a company needs to rescind an offer, so it’s best to wait until you’ve started before posting anything.
Sharing your new job announcement on LinkedIn can lead to greater visibility and networking opportunities.
Visibility: Depending on your career aspirations, you may want to become more well known for what you do and the industry in which you do it. Sharing details about your new job on LinkedIn can help boost your visibility as an experienced and knowledgeable professional.
Networking: Connecting with others at your company and in your industry can be hugely beneficial, helping you gain potential mentors, socialize with those in your industry, and even learn about new opportunities down the road. Learn more about how to grow your network.
During the first few weeks at your new job—and throughout your tenure there—you should make an effort to connect with coworkers and build out your network. It can be a great way to stay connected with people across your company and stay in touch as certain coworkers go on to exciting new endeavors.
We’ve also put together the following tips when it comes to LinkedIn:
Learn more about how to get the most out of LinkedIn with Guided Projects on Coursera. Enroll in Utilize LinkedIn for Career Search to learn about using the platform to find a job, or check out Strategically Build and Engage Your Network on LinkedIn and learn how to connect with others.
