Your Career Guide on MarTech: How to Choose, Use, and Integrate

Marketing technology, also known as MarTech, describes the software that marketers use to optimize their marketing efforts to achieve their goals or objectives. The MarTech industry is growing rapidly, with an estimated worth of $344.8 billion in 2021. An estimated 8,000 MarTech market vendors in 2020 represented over 5,000 percent growth compared to 2011 [1].
Consequently, new jobs and MarTech projects are emerging throughout the US. However, because it's such a relatively new industry, it can be hard to determine where to start. In this guide, you'll learn more about choosing and using marketing technology, how to integrate it into your business, and the various MarTech jobs and careers.
Marketing technology, or MarTech, is the use of technology to improve marketing campaigns and strategies. MarTech can include using software or machine learning, automating marketing tasks, to using data analytics to track and improve marketing performance.
Many different tools and platforms can help marketers better understand and reach their customers. Some popular examples of MarTech tools include:
Email marketing platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact
Social media management platforms like Hootsuite or Sprout Social
Marketing automation platforms like HubSpot or Marketo
Customer relationship management (CRM) software like Salesforce or Zoho CRM
Here are three trends that have helped increase the importance of MarTech.
1. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI): AI has been used more frequently to automate marketing tasks, allowing marketers to focus on other things.
2. The ease of cloud computing: Cloud computing makes storing and analyzing large amounts of data easier and cheaper, which is essential for marketing to track performance and improve strategies.
The prevalence of big data. Big data is becoming more widespread as businesses collect more data on their customers. You can utilize this data to segment audiences, personalize messages, and track results.
A MarTech stack is a collection of software tools marketing professionals use to manage their work. The range of tools can cover, content management, customer relationship management (CRM), email marketing, and more. When it comes to your MarTech stack, you'll want to have some key components that will benefit your business. Here’s a rundown of what you can include:
Marketing attribution software: This type of software helps you track and attribute conversions to specific marketing campaigns or channels. You can use this information to optimize future marketing efforts.
Email marketing: Email marketing software allows you to automate your email marketing campaigns, making staying in touch with customers and prospects easier. When choosing an email marketing platform, consider features like automation, A/B testing, and integrations.
Content management system (CMS): CMS helps you manage your website content by making it easy to add, edit, delete content, and keep track of who made what changes. When choosing a CMS, consider factors like ease of use, scalability, and security.
Customer experience software: This software helps you to understand how customers interact with your website or product. By understanding customer behavior, your business can make improvements that lead to better customer experiences. When choosing customer experience software, you'll want to consider features like live chat, customer surveys, and ticketing systems.
Customer relationship management software:Customer relationship management (CRM) software helps you manage your customer relationships. CRM software can store customer contact information, track customer interactions, and automate tasks like sending follow-up emails or scheduling appointments. When choosing CRM software, consider useful features like contact management, lead management, and sales automation.
Search engine optimization (SEO) tools: SEO tools can help you improve your visibility in search engines like Google and Bing. By optimizing your website for search engines, your business can attract more site visitors. When choosing SEO tools, you'll want to consider features like keyword research, link building, and site audits.
Social media management: Social media management software makes posting content to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter easier. Social media management tools can track mentions of your brand on social media and engage with customers and prospects who mention them online. When choosing social media management tools, consider features like social listening and publishing schedules.
A MarTech professional manages and uses technology to market a company or product. Some MarTech professional duties may include:
Developing and implementing technology for marketing plans
Conducting market research
Choosing or creating marketing technology
Managing social media accounts
Manage and execute marketing technology projects
Evaluating new marketing technologies and recommending how to utilize them to achieve marketing objectives.
A firm understanding of marketing, technology, and how they work and change together can help you succeed in MarTech. Staying well-versed in all aspects of online marketing, having a keen eye for detail, and possessing strong project management skills can help you stay ahead of the curve and adapt as new trends emerge.
Here are some skills that can help you when working in marketing technology roles:
Ability to adapt
Creativity
Emotional intelligence
Interest in big data
Marketing skills
Organizational skills
Sales skills
Strong leadership skills
Tech skills
For MarTech positions, some roles may be heavily involved in the technical side, and others focus on the creative aspects of marketing. You could be a developer, an analyst, a project manager, or even a technology salesperson. Here are some MarTech roles available:
*All annual salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of July 2022
As a program manager for MarTech, you'll oversee the development and implementation of marketing technology programs. In this role, you'll work closely with marketing, sales, and IT teams to ensure you deliver programs on time and within budget. You'll also develop training materials and support project managers during the rollout of new programs.
Annual salary (US): $88,959
As a MarTech project manager, you'll organize your team and get them on track to deliver a successful marketing project. Here are some tips on how to do that:
Define the scope of the project. Determine the goals and objectives of your project. Be as specific as possible.
Create a project plan. This should include a timeline, milestones, and tasks for each team member.
Communicate with your team regularly. Keep everyone updated on the status of the project and any necessary changes.
Make sure everyone is working towards the same goal. Hold team members accountable for their tasks and help them stay focused on the end goal.
Project manager annual salary (US): $92,622
As the marketing technology product owner, you're responsible for your product's strategy, roadmap, and execution. Being well-versed in everything related to marketing technology and able to make intelligent decisions can help your product succeed.
You'll work closely with other teams to ensure they integrate your product into their workflow and use it effectively. As the product owner, you'll also want to keep track of competition and be able to quickly adapt your product accordingly. With so much responsibility on your shoulders, it’s important that you have a clear vision for your product and know exactly what your team needs to do to succeed.
Product owner annual salary (US): $108,094
Marketing technologists use technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing campaigns and initiatives. You'll work with marketers and IT professionals to ensure they use data in the right way to achieve the desired results.
Annual salary (US): $104,311
Digital marketing operations encompass the strategic planning, execution, and measurement of digital marketing campaigns. As a digital marketing operations professional, you'll manage all aspects of a campaign from start to finish, including budgeting, target audience research, content creation, asset development, lead generation, and reporting.
Strong technological skills in digital marketing and the ability to think creatively and solve problems can help you succeed in this role.
Annual salary (US): $88,438
Marketing automation involves automating processes such as segmenting customers, generating leads, and managing campaigns. With marketing automation, you can target your audience more precisely, making your marketing efforts more effective. You can also save time by automating repetitive tasks, like email marketing. With the right tools, you can even measure the ROI of your marketing campaigns in real-time.
Annual salary (US): $90,503
As a marketing database architect, you'll design and manage databases that store customer data. Strong technical skills and experience in database design and development can help you in this job.
Annual salary (US): $134,605
As a marketing developer, you'll connect different marketing software applications. Strong software and business analysis skills and experience in software development and integration can aid you in this position.
Annual salary (US): $99,614
A marketing analytics professional collects and analyzes data to help inform marketing decisions. You’ll use data to understand how customers interact with a brand, what campaigns are most effective, and where opportunities exist for improvement.
Possessing strong analytical skills and experience working with data can help you succeed in this role. You’ll also need to be able to effectively communicate your findings to non-technical audiences.
As a marketing tech business analyst, you'll analyze data and help make marketing strategy and campaign decisions. You may work on understanding the best technology to use in process flows. Strong analytical skills and being able to understand complex data sets can be assets in this position. Communicating clearly with both technical and non-technical staff can also be a plus.
Annual salary (US): $94,206
As a MarTech Scrum master, you're responsible for leading and coordinating Scrum teams to deliver quality software and other products. You'll work with other Scrum masters, product owners, and developers, ensuring they complete each objective on time and within budget. In addition, you'll make sure the team adheres to the Scrum process and best practices.
Annual salary (US): $108,825
A MarTech growth hacker is someone who uses marketing and technology to grow a company. In this role, you’re responsible for finding new and innovative ways to market and grow a company using technology.
Annual salary (US): $117,407
Marketing operations roles work in managing and executing marketing campaigns. This may include planning, budgeting, execution, measurement, and more.
When done correctly, marketing operations can help you do the following:
Save time by automating repetitive tasks
Get better results from your campaigns by optimizing performance
Make better decisions by tracking campaign performance data
Annual salary (US): $92,920
As an account executive for a SaaS MarTech platform, your job is to help your clients make the most of the platform and its features. This may involve tutorials and demonstrations, telephone and email support, and developing bespoke setups to meet customer needs.
Annual salary (US): $93,238
Many different industries use MarTech, here are just a few examples:
Retail: Retailers use MarTech to help understand their customers better and target them with more relevant ads and offers.
Health care: Health care providers use MarTech to improve patient engagement and track outcomes.
Financial services: Banks and other financial institutions use MarTech to fight fraud, cross-sell, and improve customer service.
Travel: Airlines and hotels use MarTech to personalize the travel experience for their customers and improve loyalty programs.
You want to get started in MarTech, but you're unsure where to start. Here's a look at some requirements in terms of degree, experience, jobs, training, and certification.
Degree: A bachelor's degree is the minimum requirement for many MarTech positions. However, depending on the specific job, you may be able to get into entry-level roles with an associate degree or even just a high school diploma.
Experience: Many entry-level MarTech jobs require previous experience in a related field, such as marketing or IT. However, with the proper knowledge and skills, you may find a job without any prior experience.
Target jobs: Many different types of MarTech jobs exist, from entry-level positions to senior management roles. Some job titles include marketing analyst, business information manager, digital marketing manager, head of marketing technology, and marketing automation, specialist. Find job specifications and the required application criteria to build your resume toward your target roles.
Training: Most MarTech jobs require previous training, either on the job or through formal online or in-person training courses. However, if you have the correct skill set, it is possible to get hired without any formal training.
Certification: While not required for all MarTech positions, relevant certifications or courses, such as Marketing Technology Practitioner, can enhance yourself in the job market and show potential employers that you're serious about your career.
If you're interested in learning more about MarTech, you'll find plenty of online resources. The great thing about MarTech is that it’s always changing and evolving. New tools and technologies are continually being developed, so opportunities exist for those willing to learn.
One great way to get started is by taking a course on Coursera. You might consider this Marketing Analytics: Know Your Customers course offered by Macquarie University.
