What Is SERP (Search Engine Results Pages)?

Written by Coursera • Updated on

A SERP (search engine results page) plays a key role in gaining online visibility for your website.

[Featured image] A woman sits at a laptop examining a SERP (search engine results page).

SERP, or search engine results pages, are the results a user sees after conducting an online query using a search engine like Google, Bing, or Yahoo. When a user types a query into a search engine, that search engine crawls its index for relevant web pages, then displays them in order of relevance. A SERP often features a combination of organic results, paid ads, featured snippets, and other types of content. 

SERP is incredibly competitive. Search Engine Journal found that top search results have an average CTR (clickthrough rate) of 28.5 percent [1]. After the top result, the second and third listings garner 15 percent and 11 percent, respectively. SERP can also refer to other pages beyond the first page of results. But users typically don’t click on the second page of results, making the first page prime real estate.

The goal of search engine optimization (SEO) is to improve a site's ranking in the organic results of a SERP to drive increased traffic to the site. 

Related terms

Get started in digital marketing

Learn more about SERP and other key fundamentals of digital marketing with the Google Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Professional Certificate on Coursera. Develop the skills you need for an in-demand marketing career, including how to manage digital marketing campaigns, measure performance through analytics, and attract and engage new customers. 

Placeholder

professional certificate

Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce

This is your path to a career in digital marketing. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that can have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.

4.8

(11,740 ratings)

313,414 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Marketing, E-Commerce, display advertising, Email Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Customer loyalty, Marketing Analytics, Customer Outreach, Website Structure, Customer Awareness, Google, Search Engine Marketing, Social Listening, Social Media Bidding, Customer Engagement, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Branding, Email Writing, Email list segmentation, Email marketing strategy, Email marketing analytics, Contact management, Digital marketing KPIs, Spreadsheet management, Presenting to stakeholders, Media planning and strategies, Fulfillment and delivery, E-commerce platforms, E-Commerce Strategy, Seasonality, Job preparedness, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Portfolio preparation, E-commerce store optimization, Building customer loyalty

Article sources

  1. Sistrix. “Why Almost Everything You Knew About Google CTR Is No Longer Valid, https://www.sistrix.com/blog/why-almost-everything-you-knew-about-google-ctr-is-no-longer-valid/.” Accessed March 1, 2023.

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Develop career skills and credentials to stand out

  • Build in demand career skills with experts from leading companies and universities
  • Choose from over 8000 courses, hands-on projects, and certificate programs
  • Learn on your terms with flexible schedules and on-demand courses

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Career Paths Articles

Popular Resume & Cover Letter Articles

Popular Interviewing Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder