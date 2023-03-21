Bounce rate refers to the number of people who leave a page without performing any action, like clicking a link, completing a purchase, or visiting a second page. In other words, they land on a page and then leave. Bounce rate is typically measured as a percentage.
Good bounce rates range between 26 and 70 percent, depending on the industry [1]. A lower percentage is preferable because it means that the content you’re creating on behalf of a brand or product resonates in some way with users.
A bounce rate of 70 percent means that 70 percent of users navigated away from the page, while 30 percent stayed on the page and performed an action or moved to a second page. Similarly, a bounce rate of 48 percent shows that 48 percent of visitors navigated away, while 52 percent stayed on page.
Interested in a career in digital marketing? Learn key skills with the Google Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Professional Certificate on Coursera. With a time commitment averaging six months, you’ll learn job-ready skills to begin an in-demand marketing career.
Semrush. “What is Bounce Rate and What Is a Good Bounce Rate?, https://www.semrush.com/blog/bounce-rate/.” Accessed March 2, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.