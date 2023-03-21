What Is Bounce Rate?

Written by Coursera • Updated on

What is bounce rate and why does it matter? Learn more about this critical metric for website performance.

[Featured image] A website owner checks their page's bounce rate on a laptop in an office setting.

Bounce rate refers to the number of people who leave a page without performing any action, like clicking a link, completing a purchase, or visiting a second page. In other words, they land on a page and then leave. Bounce rate is typically measured as a percentage. 

Good bounce rates range between 26 and 70 percent, depending on the industry [1]. A lower percentage is preferable because it means that the content you’re creating on behalf of a brand or product resonates in some way with users. 

A bounce rate of 70 percent means that 70 percent of users navigated away from the page, while 30 percent stayed on the page and performed an action or moved to a second page. Similarly, a bounce rate of 48 percent shows that 48 percent of visitors navigated away, while 52 percent stayed on page. 

Related terms

Learn more about the fundamentals of marketing

Interested in a career in digital marketing? Learn key skills with the Google Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Professional Certificate on Coursera. With a time commitment averaging six months, you’ll learn job-ready skills to begin an in-demand marketing career. 

Article sources

  1. Semrush. “What is Bounce Rate and What Is a Good Bounce Rate?, https://www.semrush.com/blog/bounce-rate/.” Accessed March 2, 2023.

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Develop career skills and credentials to stand out

  • Build in demand career skills with experts from leading companies and universities
  • Choose from over 8000 courses, hands-on projects, and certificate programs
  • Learn on your terms with flexible schedules and on-demand courses

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Career Paths Articles

Popular Resume & Cover Letter Articles

Popular Interviewing Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder