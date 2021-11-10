9 Marketing Blogs for Industry News and Trends — 2022 List

Marketing blogs can be a great resource for professionals looking for the most current tips and takes on the marketing industry. Much like the industry itself, marketing blogs may cover a variety of topics while focusing on various points of the customer journey.
From the broad basics to industry news, and from digital marketing to advanced search engine optimization (SEO) analysis, here are nine marketing blogs (and a few honorable mentions) that can help you stay current on the industry at large.
Good for: People looking to build a marketing strategy
The HubSpot Marketing Blog is full of approachable how-tos and explainers geared toward professionals building their marketing strategy, campaign, or team. Updated semi-regularly, this site is full of resources to help maximize your team’s efforts and general knowledge base, and complements HubSpot’s other offerings, including their flagship software and Academy.
If you need a refresh on bare-bones, basic marketing how-tos, try a search on Marketing for Dummies. The company behind the popular book series has repurposed their content for the digital age with a highly searchable database.
Good for: People who like to be the first to know about marketing news and want a near-constant stream of information
Search Engine Land is a news site covering digital marketing and MarTech (marketing technology). It’s updated multiple times per day with the latest developments in SEO, commerce, content, social media, analytics, and more. Plus, they offer webinars, in-depth research reports, and white papers.
Search Engine Journal is a popular blog that focuses on the latest developments in the world of search engine optimization. They have news sections on general SEO, international search, pay-per-click (PPC), and social media.
Good for: People seeking current marketing campaign and industry news and analysis
Marketing Dive examines the latest campaigns from popular consumer brands. Beyond breakdowns of newly released campaigns, the outlet produces a wide range of reported features, opinion pieces, and trend analysis, and publishes press releases highlighting industry news, such as major hires, agency-client deal announcements, and department launches.
This blog is frequently updated with original content, and editors recommend additional reads from other popular business sites directly from their homepage.
Good for: Digital marketers looking to think critically about the industry
Econsultancy offers thoughtful analysis on the current state of the industry. They organize their marketing content in three pillars—digital marketing, strategy and planning, and e-learning and skills assessment—to present a well-rounded picture of how companies might best implement, organize, and continue to grow their digital marketing strategy and practices.
In addition to daily articles featuring campaign analysis, industry forecasts, interviews with professionals, digital marketing tips, and impact reports, Econsultancy offers master guides and various training courses.
Good for: People looking to advance their content marketing skills and stay up to date on industry trends
Content Marketing Institute is among the go-to places if you’re looking to advance your content marketing skills. In addition to covering topics such as content strategy, analytics, SEO, social media, and content creation, they also hold webinars and offer formal training classes.
Typically updated every weekday, this blog offers tool reviews, interviews with professionals, industry forecasts, best practices advice, and more.
Good for: Social media marketers wanting to stay up to date on platform news
Social Media Today, a sister publication of the aforementioned Marketing Dive, is a destination for the latest features, statistics, and tips on using social media for your marketing efforts. They cover digital strategy, content marketing, social marketing, and news updates for all the popular platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and more. The site also has a library with industry insights and deeper research, and regularly hosts live chats on Twitter.
This blog is updated multiple times a day, and if you prefer to get insights delivered to your inbox, Social Media Today also publishes a newsletter.
Good for: People looking to learn more about search engine optimization
The Semrush Blog builds upon the company’s products by providing tips on maximizing your SEO efforts and explores the cross-section of SEO and content marketing, paid media, social media, and marketing at large. Updated semi-regularly, the Semrush Blog publishes how-tos, case studies, trends, and insights that are easily digestible for beginner and intermediate SEO professionals.
If you’re looking for more in-depth analysis of the latest SEO best practices, check out The Moz Blog. They move past the basics and highlight niche areas such as local SEO, how to interpret analytics, and SEO return on investment.
Good for: Professionals seeking thoughtful analysis on marketing strategy
Marketing Profs features a comprehensive, searchable database of articles that analyze marketing strategy. This blog focuses on broad tips and implications surrounding the latest B2B marketing approaches, as written by actual marketing professionals.
In addition to longform articles, Marketing Profs offers training, on-demand master classes, and individual consulting services.
Good for: Business owners seeking effective marketing blog tips
If you are looking to build your own marketing blog, Neil Patel’s blog serves as both an effective model and a place for experience-based tips. Patel, a marketing professional and influencer, uses this personal blog to promote his consultant business by showcasing his expertise. In doing that, he offers tips on his favorite business and marketing tools, how-to guides, and explainers.
Whether you’re looking to benefit from his tips or take inspiration from his blog as you launch your own, Neil Patel’s blog could be a good starting point.
A good marketing blog is one that consistently meets their readers’ needs. Every blog is going to offer content with a different type of reader in mind. As you find blogs that resonate with you, take note of the aspects you like, as well as those that you don’t.
For this list, we selected blogs that:
Offer high quality and relevant content for a well-defined audience
Are updated regularly
Feature attractive and user-friendly design
Are easily found on search engines
Are well-regarded by industry experts
If you are seeking to launch your own marketing blog, consider the reader you aim to reach with each blog post. Who are they? What do they do? What are they looking for, and most importantly, what insight or expertise can you offer to them?
From there, you can start to build out a concrete plan for your content strategy—using tips and tricks from the aforementioned marketing blogs.
