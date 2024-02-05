Howard University
Project Management Essentials
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Morris Thomas

Instructor: Morris Thomas

4.9

(16 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn how to effectively communicate with team members, stakeholders, and clients

  • Develop leadership skills to form, lead and manage a team

  • Develop a comprehensive project plan to include timelines, resource allocation and milestones

  • Learn technical skills in becoming proficient in selecting the appropriate project management software and tools to manage a project

There are 4 modules in this course

This introductory course provides a comprehensive overview of project management principles, methodologies, and best practice. The Project Management Essentials course is designed for professionals at various career stages, from beginners to those seeking a refresher. The course equips learners with a foundational understanding of the key elements of project management. By the end of this course, learners will have a comprehensive understanding of project management principles and practices, setting the stage for application in their professional settings and further exploration and specialization in this dynamic field.

What's included

1 video1 discussion prompt

In this module we will delve into project management, its importance and why it is a global nature as a profession and certification for helping companies to deliver business results. We will explore the three sides of the Project Management Institute Talent Triangle and the role it plays in delivering a project.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

In this module we will explore project process groups, life cycles, and phases. We will review different types of lifecycles and how to select the most suitable lifecycle for the context of a project. Next, we will examine the project manger’s role of initiating, planning, executing, monitoring and controlling, and closing a project.

What's included

3 videos1 reading1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

In this module we will define the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK), explore key terms used in project management and identify tools and techniques used to effectively manage and deliver projects across various domains and industries.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Morris Thomas
1 Course1,208 learners

Offered by

