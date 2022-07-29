Change Management Process: What Is It and Who Is It For?

Change management is a part of every business. With expectations and requirements to keep up with technology and regulations, businesses and organizations must constantly make changes and adjustments to their practices to keep business processes efficient and cost-effective.
These changes need an effective strategy, planning, and management, which change management professionals are responsible for. Working in change management requires that you have excellent problem-solving abilities, workplace skills, and love a challenge. It can be a rewarding career choice with a good career trajectory and multiple opportunities available.
Change management is the process businesses and organizations use to implement changes through building and delivering effective change strategies. It includes reviewing reasons for change, implementing changes, and helping people adapt to these changes. This could be staff structure, introducing new technology, reducing costs, increasing profits, or a combination of these to reach a desired goal.
The change management process refers to the stages involved in any change management strategy and its implementation. Having a strategy and steps helps transformations become successful and ensure that all factors are considered.
For example, implementing new technology into a business will not just involve the technology change itself. It may affect staffing levels, require structural changes, new recruitment drives, or even redundancies. It may involve significant means for training and impact business costs. Change management processes are all-encompassing. The change management process breaks down into the following five steps:
This step involves understanding the necessary changes and preparing staff members and stakeholders for what’s to come. It’s an important part of the process, ensuring the change manager supports staff through any concerns and manages resistance by communicating the process and getting buy-in from employees.
This stage is about creating the strategy to reach transformation once stakeholders have agreed for a change. Those involved set goals, delegating key performance indicators and tasks to the relevant parties. The change management team makes plans to account for possible problems and helps everyone understand their role in managing processes at each level.
This step puts the change plans into action. Excellent management and communication are key here, and change managers need to make sure everyone is doing their duties and that employees are still happy and empowered, to ensure everything runs smoothly.
Once the changes have been made, it’s vital to make sure the transformation is in place so that staff members don’t slip back into old ways. This step ensures systems are in place to train staff and clarify new structures, workflows, and rewards.
The final stage of the process is important to make sure that changes continue and are beneficial. Change managers review what worked and what didn’t work to make adjustments accordingly.
Change management roles and responsibilities vary depending on the organization and the change that’s being implemented. In general, a change manager is responsible for the following:
Communicating and liaising with management and stakeholders to drive the project forward
Consulting with staff and relevant parties to manage resistance
Creating and overseeing a strategy and timeline for change
Creating training materials to embed change into company culture
Helping managers implement change and navigate resistance
Managing project budgets
Managing the change process to ensure the process meets its objectives
Monitoring change and coordinating any activities to support the process
Producing progress reports to direct any future change initiatives
We need change management in an organization for a number of reasons. Common situations include:
Implementing new technology
Leadership or management turnover
Change in work culture
Mergers and acquisitions
Current processes are not working
Changes in staff and structure
A time of crisis
Change can take many forms; therefore, you can take different approaches to a change management process. Four main categories of change include the following.
Anticipatory change is when an organization makes changes in response to something expected to happen. For example, environmental concerns or new trends the organization wants to capitalize on can cause stakeholders to anticipate the need for change.
Reactive change happens in response to an event that impacts the business. This could be new industry regulations or changes to deal with a pandemic like Covid-19.
Incremental change is a series of changes, usually at a micro level, that adds up to wider overall changes. Examples include implementing a reward system, introducing new flexible working policies, or changing office hours.
Strategic changes are made at and filtered down from a higher level and impact the whole organization. An example of this would be a change in leadership or organizational structure.
Change management roles offer challenges, flexibility, and excellent job prospects. Jobs in management analytics, which includes change management positions, are expected to grow by 14 percent between 2020 and 2030, which is faster than average, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [1]. Change managers typically work in an organization or independently in a consultancy capacity.
Whether you’re looking for change management roles as an employee or a self-employed consultant, you need certain transferable skills and some specialist skills. These include:
Business management
Detail-oriented
Excellent communication with people at all levels
Leadership and management
Negotiation
Organization
Process improvement
Proficiency with business management software
Training and coaching
Trust and relationship building
Various types of employees within an organization can be part of the change management team, depending on the business. Smaller companies may only have one or two people assigned to these responsibilities, while larger companies may hire a large team with specific roles. Examples of specific job titles devoted to change management and their average US salaries as of July 2022 include:
Change management analyst: $66,505 [2]
Change manager: $83,528 [3]
Organizational development consultant: $74,245 [4]
Organizational consultant: $55,666 [5]
Organizational change manager: $98,037 [6]
When considering a career as a change manager, you will need experience, a bachelor's degree, and further qualifications or certifications to verify your credentials.
To start your career in change management, a minimum requirement will typically be a bachelor's degree in a business-related field, such as business, business administration, human resources, or organizational psychology.
In addition to a bachelor’s degree, any certifications or courses in project management or change management may boost your resume and verify your skills and knowledge in the field. Many professional change management certificates are available. These may enhance your employability, especially if you don’t have much experience.
ACMP Certified Change Management Professional (CCMP)
MSI Change Management Specialist (CMS)
Change Guides Managing Change in an Agile World
Prosci Change Management Certification
CMI Accredited Change Manager - Foundation
CMI Accredited Change Manager - Specialist
CMI Accredited Change Manager - Master
You can also pursue professional certificate programs and courses designed to help you improve your change management skills. Some include:
ATD Change Management Certificate
Cornell Change Management Certificate
Northwestern Change Management Certificate
Experience is essential to work in change management. Many professionals transitioning into this field have experience in at least a middle management role, where they learn how a business is structured and how to manage teams. It’s also possible to find work as a change agent, which may help you advance and gain knowledge and experience in managing change.
To really put yourself above your competition for change management roles, you might consider a master’s degree. An MBA is a great option, along with a master’s in organizational psychology. Some schools offer master’s degrees in change management specifically.
A change management career can be exciting, rewarding, and varied with above-average employment prospects. Start your career journey with some foundational courses to understand change management and build up your knowledge. On Coursera consider Leading Transformations: Manage Change offered by Macquarie University and Removing Barriers to Change offered by the University of Pennsylvania.
course
We live in a globalised world of continuous change. Your ability to successfully manage change will allow you to have a positive impact on your work and ...
4.7
(921 ratings)
32,004 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
course
What does it mean to truly change something? How does one persuade others to change? How do we reduce roadblocks to change? In this course, you’ll learn ...
4.9
(242 ratings)
15,483 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
