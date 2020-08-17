About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1 - The Challenge of Change

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2 - Removing Reactance and Endowment

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 - Overcoming Confirmation Bias and Uncertainty

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4 - The Importance of Corroborating Evidence

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM REMOVING BARRIERS TO CHANGE

Frequently Asked Questions

