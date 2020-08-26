GB
Sep 14, 2020
A great course on removing barriers to change and Professor Jonah Berger has an engaging way of delivering the course content. Unfortunately there are only two courses on here by Professor Berger.
NK
Aug 17, 2020
Great course! I learned a lot that is applicable in my everyday work in sales and business development. I would recommend this course to anyone, even people that do not work in business.
By Kristian H•
Aug 26, 2020
Thank you, Professor Berger, for this absolutely brilliant course. Concise and very insightful. Why do people prefer to stick to the status quo and look for excuses to do so? Why do smokers usually ignore health messages but something changes if they have to explain the risks of smoking to someone else? If you want to know the answers to these and other fascinating questions, understand (oftentimes irrational!) human behaviour, and drive change, then this is simply a must.
By Kimberly q a•
Mar 6, 2021
this course was very insightful, giving me new perspective on how to tackle problems , how to recognise those problems, how to change those negative problems to positive
By Dena C•
May 26, 2021
Outstanding!!
I began this course not very enthused about the topic as my thinking was how good could a canned lecture be as well as the overall topic didn't really sound all that exciting. I took the course because I am interested in the broader topic of change and was desiring to learn more but again, I started out with a negative attitude. I would like to say that this is one of the VERY best classes I have taken in my academic career. I have an MBA and the most interesting classes to me in graduate school were those that utilized a full array of presentation methods from PowerPoints to video and this class does exactly that.
The content was excellent, the real world examples made application of the material very easy to understand, the research data served to bolster the concept and the Professor was absolutely outstanding. His ability to deliver what was basically a speech with each section was second to none. He had amazing inflection and tone, facial expression, etc. I was blown away by the depth of the content as every piece of it could be utilized immediately. I would highly recommend this class to anyone interested in becoming better equipped to handle change within their environment. You will not be disappointed. In fact, you may end up being like me, looking forward to each session, which in my book, is the highest possible recommendation that can be made.
By Gareth B•
Sep 15, 2020
By Marcel W•
Aug 5, 2020
The course is amazing! I have learned a lot of new things and refreshed old ones. I have gained more insights than before! Can definitely recommend it!
By Adam K•
Aug 6, 2020
Phenomenal! Concise but full of meat. Great content and greater delivery. A+++
By Sean D•
Jan 4, 2021
Nice, shortened lecture version of Jonah Berger's book, Catalyst. It's good if you're looking for a potentially faster summary of his book, but was lacking in rigor.
By Natalie K•
Aug 18, 2020
By ABIR G•
May 25, 2021
One of the best courses I have completed. The Professor shows his depth of knowledge about the topic with very relatable examples which make learning synchronous!
By Samuel A D•
Aug 29, 2020
Tema muy interesante! El material está bien desarrollado! Recomendable para todos!
By Bhargav K•
Aug 9, 2020
Good Content and informative course for change agent
By E F•
Jul 26, 2020
Amazing course, great teacher
By Fatih A•
May 24, 2022
Change management is not only a professional practice but a big curiosity for me. This course answered many questions that I had in my mind on understanding and removing the barriers. It also showed me where I potentially made mistakes during my career, so I learnt from them. As mentioned in the last module, this is a great source for politicians, change practitioners, partners, parents or corporates to understand barriers better and build their strategies to make successful change.
By Robin S•
Mar 22, 2021
This was a great course in the sense that it helped me frame common workplace challenges in more productive ways of assessing issues and strategizing solutions. Nothing here necessarily represents new or innovative thinking, but it does represent a level of deeper thinking that will help practitioners improve how they engage with others to support change (which is CONSTANT). Great course!
By Dr. Z S•
Nov 21, 2020
Prof Jonah Berger is an amazing instructor. He provides theories and then backs them up with excellent examples. I believe that this form of applied learning increases insight and understanding. I would readily take another course with him. I encourage people to take this course and purchase his books.
Thank you,
Dr. Zina Suissa, PCC, CTPC, Tedx Speaker
By Cecilia L R•
Apr 29, 2022
Excellent presentation. Very comprehensive and crisp. It certainly is a big help for people like me; novice change agent. Thank you for this course.
Excellent Professor, too! Very articulate, very expressive, and very considerate for others like me. Giving examples really helped a lot to understand the various concepts.
By Pauline I•
Feb 18, 2022
I absolutely loved this course. Excellent delivery and all the information needed to be a change catalyst. I am super excited for what the future holds for me. Thank you, Thank you for this course. I highly recommend this course for anyone in the Change Management profession.
By Betel T•
Nov 15, 2020
This was the best course I took from Coursera. I wish Professor Jonha offers other courses on change management. He is an excellent professor. He is generous for sharing the course materials with students. I hope Coursera will invite Professor Jonha to conduct other courses.
By sonal•
Oct 28, 2021
Love this course! I took it because I am very interested in change management. However I really recommend everyone to do this course. If you are tired of the push back you get (personal/ professional) this can really help how you approach and manage the situation.
By Chris A•
Mar 4, 2021
Well constructed course and nicely presented. Very useful information with clear presentation. The speed of speech of the professor is impressive, for non English mother tongue speaker but the support PPT material helps ensure you got it all.
By Mirza D•
Dec 13, 2020
Excellent course, highly recommended to anyone wanting to understand why there is resistance to change and overall change dynamics. Professor speaks clearly and includes practical examples, material is well presented and easy to follow.
By ZHANG H•
Apr 30, 2022
This Wharton course is so compelling that it can serve much beyond a marketing context. Thoroughly enjoyed the professor's insights, which really clicked with my experience. I have very happy to have taken the course.
By T. O•
Dec 2, 2020
Excellent and fun course - Professor Jonah Berger is both engaging and clear. He effectively uses interesting (& sometimes humorous) stories to explain concepts. I learnt a lot of useful tools and concepts.
By Caroline L•
Aug 20, 2021
The best course I have ever attended. So clear, concise, easy to understand, and no wasted time. I enjoyed every single piece of information. Thank you so much!
By Lisa T W•
Jun 9, 2021
Excellent, useful information to begin constructing a way to facilitate change. Explains why change is difficult to institute, and equips leaders to stategize.